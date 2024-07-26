Rare bears to go under the hammer for good cause

Then there is Rodney, also from Only Fools and Horses, and an NHS Care Bear honouring 75 years.

These are the most beloved of teddies, donated to auction to raise funds for a charity cause. And coming from major names Steiff and Merrythought, they could raise hefty sums.

The collection will be sold at Ryedale Auctioneers in aid of children's bed poverty charity, Zarach, chosen as the charity of the year for Yorkshire Housing.

Pictured Valuer Charlotte Trueman with a selection of the teddy bears for auction. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty.

Valuer Charlotte Trueman said rarer antique bears from the German brand Steiff can fetch thousands of pounds at auction. While these are modern, from recent years, some could still top a three-figure sum.

"The German manufacturer Steiff is one of the most well known toy brands in the world and they are the oldest and best known maker of teddy bears," she said.

"Condition is extremely important to collectors, and most of the bears in this collection are like new, almost like they've never been out of the boxes.

"They haven't been out on display and the majority have their original accessories, certificates and boxes.

Three of the many bears for sale in this auction. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 16th July 2024.

"Many of the bears being sold have clothing and accessories," she added. “Including the Merrythought ‘Celebration of Reign’ Elizabeth II bear which comes with a crown and cloak."

The bears were bequeathed to housing association Yorkshire Housing, and will now be sold to raise funds for Leeds-based charity Zarach, founded by teacher Bex Wilson after she discovered some of her pupils did not have a bed to sleep in. It is thought the collection of 25 bears could top over £1,000 at auction.

There is the Steiff Del Boy bear, with an estimate of £70 to £100. Created to celebrate the comedy's 40th anniversary, he comes with a gold-plated 'D' pendant around his neck.

Then a Steiff Nicholas Faberge, slightly pricier, which comes with a little Faberge-style egg attached to a ribbon. Others honour the NHS, Royal British Legion, and the late Queen. A Royal tribute, with Merrythought's Celebration of a Reign, has an estimate of £60 to £80.

. Pictured Valuer Charlotte Trueman with a Paddington Bear just one of the many bears on sale in this auction. Picture By Yorkshire Post Photographer, James Hardisty. Date: 16th July 2024.

"Collectors love Steiff and Merrythought bears because they're known for their quality and well-crafted details including hand stitched noses, and little details like accessories and outfits," said Ms Trueman.

"We expect there to be a lot of interest from adult collectors, who perhaps may have owned a Steiff or Merrythought bear as a child.

"Many collectors start their collections as adults."

All of the bears are modern collectables, with many being limited edition and are now no longer available to buy new.