Rare invitation to become a volunteer tour guide exploring York's city history with visitors

A little snippet of history can be found on almost every corner of York, exploring its Roman roots or some gruesome tale back from when the Vikings invaded.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a rare invitation is extended to city history buffs or energetic enthusiasts to become a volunteer tour guide.

A troupe of around 80 members has led twice-daily tours since 1951, with Christmas Day being almost the only exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as their numbers naturally dwindle in time, The Association of Voluntary Guides (AVG) to the City of York is looking for new recruits. And with today to mark the start of this year's residents' weekend it's the ideal time, they say, to explore this opportunity.

Guide Mike Young pictured by York Minster York. Now in its 73rd year, The Association of Voluntary Guides to the City of York (AVG) is inviting local residents to experience its guided tours for visitors on its twice daily two-hour tour. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

John Gallery is association vice chairman. Tours are free, he said, and take around two hours. Quoting King George VI, he added: "The history of York is the history of England'. We all know that's the key. It was a place of power. There's lots of deep history involved in it all. We just have to try and fit it all in."

Tours begin at the William Etty Statue in front of the York City Art Gallery in Exhibition Square. Often, they follow a similar route, through Museum Gardens and the original abbey, to King's Manor. The city walls, York Minster, the medieval area around Goodramgate.

They end on Whip-Ma-Whop-Ma-Gate, as the shortest street with the longest name. York has its own traditions, with snickets and gateways known as 'bars'. And even in the harshest weather, guides tend to be quite "hardy and resilient". There are always hidden secrets to explore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bedern Hall, or Holy Trinity Church, with its curious box pews and as the place where the real Gentleman Jack was once illegally married. The TV scene, for the hit period drama, was also filmed here.

York Voluntary Guides Guests in York Museum Gardens Photo Credit John Gallery

Mr Gallery has been a guide for 50 years. In that time, he will have guided thousands of people, from all over the world.

"Even if it's wet and horrible we can always find places," he said. "There are some areas where we take people you won't always find on your own.

"Each of us have our own styles. And our own favourite aspects as well. It's extremely rewarding. I get great satisfaction from sharing this city.

"It really is a nice experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guide Mike Young pictured outside York Art Gallery York. Photographer Simon Hulme

Training for new volunteer guides is provided, and is planned for the spring. Now, for the city's residents weekend which is to be held over today and tomorrow, they are encouraging interested parties to try the tour themselves to get an idea of what it entails. Tours start at 10.30am or 1.15pm.

Chairman Melvyn Neale said: “People joining us don't already need to be an expert on York. If they are enthusiastic about sharing our beautiful city with visitors, we will provide them with all the information they need."