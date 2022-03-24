The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton.

According to the Military Airshows website, the Red Arrows are due to pass over Wetherby at 2.00pm, Harrogate at 2.01pm and Ripon at 2.03pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six of their RAF Hawk T1s will be taking part and are set to leave their base at RAF Scampton at 1.50pm, before returning at 2.21pm.

The Red Arrows will be spotted over Yorkshire this afternoon

The Red Arrows will be in the air to perform a farewell flypass for 100 Sgn at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire.

But you'll have to be quick to see them in action. Such is the speed the aircraft travels at they will only be in the air for a little over 30 mins, and that's to make their journey from Lincolnshire to North Yorkshire and back again.

Here are the full expected timings:

Scampton - 1.50pm

Sturgate - 1.52pm

North east of Tollingham - 1.56pm

Wetherby - 2pm

Harrogate - 2.01pm

Burton Leonard - 2.02pm

Ripon - 2.03pm

North west of Kirklington - 2.04pm

Leeming - 2.05pm

South west of Great Langton - 2.06pm

North east of Great Broughton - 2.08pm

East of Wintringham - 2.12pm

North Kelsey - 2.19pm

Scampton 2.21pm