The Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, is the aerobatics display team of the Royal Air Force based at RAF Scampton.
According to the Military Airshows website, the Red Arrows are due to pass over Wetherby at 2.00pm, Harrogate at 2.01pm and Ripon at 2.03pm.
Six of their RAF Hawk T1s will be taking part and are set to leave their base at RAF Scampton at 1.50pm, before returning at 2.21pm.
The Red Arrows will be in the air to perform a farewell flypass for 100 Sgn at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire.
But you'll have to be quick to see them in action. Such is the speed the aircraft travels at they will only be in the air for a little over 30 mins, and that's to make their journey from Lincolnshire to North Yorkshire and back again.
Here are the full expected timings:
Scampton - 1.50pm
Sturgate - 1.52pm
North east of Tollingham - 1.56pm
Wetherby - 2pm
Harrogate - 2.01pm
Burton Leonard - 2.02pm
Ripon - 2.03pm
North west of Kirklington - 2.04pm
Leeming - 2.05pm
South west of Great Langton - 2.06pm
North east of Great Broughton - 2.08pm
East of Wintringham - 2.12pm
North Kelsey - 2.19pm
Scampton 2.21pm
The Red Arrows have been confirmed to perform at a number of airshows throughout the summer, including airshows in Eastbourne, Teeside and South Devon.