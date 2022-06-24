Fresh from a dazzling display in London for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Red Arrows are expected to leave their distinctive trail of red, white and blue smoke in the skies above North Yorkshire for Armed Forces Day.

The contribution of servicemen and women, reservists, veterans and their families across the country will be recognised as Scarborough plays host to the national event tomorrow, after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.

Thousands are expected to pour into the town for a dazzling spectacle of the very best displays and activities on water and land and in the skies.

The Red Arrows are heading to Yorkshire this weekend

However with railway workers due to stage their third strike of the week, and roads into the town set to be incredibly busy, with some road closures in place, people are being advised to leave plenty of time for their journey, use buses and car share if possible.

The event is due to start at 10.30am with a daring demonstration of freefall and canopy skills by the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team.

The pomp of the Armed Forces Day parade along the seafront will follow. Taking part will be serving personnel, marching bands, veterans, standard bearers and cadets.

At 11.25am the parade salute will coincide with a flypast of the Royal Navy Merlin Mk2 and Wildcat helicopters, and the Navy Wings charity’s Seafire.

Spectacular air displays will continue throughout the afternoon, with the Red Arrows, taking their red Hawk jets to the skies for 20 minutes at 1pm to wow the crowds with their legendary formations.

The Avro Lancaster, Supermarine Spitfire and Hawker Hurricane of the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will fly over at 2pm, followed by a display from the Royal Navy Wildcat helicopter at 2.30pm.

A display from the Royal Navy Stinson Reliant will take place at 3pm before a display by the Royal Navy Seafire at 3.30pm.

At 4pm the might and roar of the RAF Typhoon’s twin EJ200 R-R engines will bring the air display programme to a memorable close.

Councillor Tony Randerson said it should be a day to remember, adding: “We are extremely proud and excited to be hosting this year’s Armed Forces Day national event and we are looking forward to welcoming people from all over the country to Scarborough and the wider borough.

“The packed programme and the many supporting events either side of Armed Forces Day have been designed to create a wow factor, promote pride in our Armed Forces and entertain all those watching and taking part.”

More than 12,000 people work for the Ministry of Defence in North Yorkshire. Catterick Garrison is the country’s largest army base, with associated barracks at Dishforth, Ripon and Topcliffe.

Other flypasts are taking place over other Yorkshire towns on Armed Forces Day – but which planes will be flying where is yet to be confirmed.