The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight (BBMF) RAF planes are set to return to Yorkshire on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, June 26.
Planes are expected to fly over the Scarborough, Whitby, Filey and Rotherham Armed Forces Day event on Saturday as well as some other Yorkshire towns and cities across the weekend.
Here are the rough times the RAF planes will be flying over Yorkshire this weekend. It is yet unknown which planes will be flying over each area and note that the flypasts below can be cancelled or times changed at short notice.
Saturday, June 25
South Bay beach, Scarborough Armed Forces Day, North Yorkshire - 10.30am (RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team)
South Bay, Scarborough Armed Forces Day, North Yorkshire - 11.25am (Royal Navy Merlin, Wildcat and Navy Wings Seafire flypasts)
South Bay, Scarborough, North Yorkshire - 1pm (RAF Aerobatic Team, Red Arrows)
South Bay, Scarborough, North Yorkshire - 2pm (RAF BBMF Display (Lancaster, Hurricane and Spitfire)
Whitby Armed Forces Day, North Yorkshire - between 2.05pm and 2.55pm
Filey Armed Forces Day, North Yorkshire - between 2.05pm and 2.50pm
Bridlington, East Yorkshire - between 2.10pm and 2.55pm
Ripon, North Yorkshire - between 2.30pm and 3.15pm
Bingley, West Yorkshire - between 2.40pm and 3.30pm
Penistone Armed Forces Day, South Yorkshire - between 3pm and 3.50pm
Rotherham Armed Forces Day, South Yorkshire - between 3.10pm and 4pm
Sunday, June 26
Horbury Show, West Yorkshire - between 2.15pm and 3pm (Hurricane)
Holmfirth, West Yorkshire - between 2.50pm and 3.35pm