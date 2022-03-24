The iconic flying team kicked off their 2022 calendar with a flypast to honour the disbanding of 100 Sqn at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire.

They flew over the RAF base at around 2pm today (Mar 24) but could also been seen across Yorkshire as they flew up from their Lincolnshire base.

Boasting one of the most iconic badges in the Royal Air Force, 100 Squadron has a proud and distinguished history of aircraft and roles.

The Red Arrows flypast at RAF Leeming in North Yorkshire

It was the last Squadron to land from a combat mission before the Armistice was signed and endured being decimated by Japanese forces in 1942 only to rise again by the end of the same year.

It was home to the celebrated Phantom of the Ruhr Lancaster bomber, and its distinctive black Hawk T1 jets have been a familiar sight over North Yorkshire for more than 20 years including the role of Aggressor – training Typhoon and Lightning pilots for future front-line roles.

The squadron will close its doors for the final time on March 31, and held an event today to mark the sad day.