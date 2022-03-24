The band, parade and champagne reception at RAF Leeming today was a far cry from the most significant landing the unit made back in France 1918 when an aircraft from 100 Squadron was the last in war-time to return to base before the signing of the Armistice agreement.

But, it is this history that has made 100 Squadron one of the most important in the RAF.

Today (Thursday) the unit disbanded and there was an air of celebration tinged with sadness as family and friends of the remaining personnel gathered to watch the tribute.

Ceremony to mark the disbandment of 100 Sqn based at RAF Leeming. Pilots shake hands after they land following a flypast to mark the occasion. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

A parade of personnel, in front of guests and RAF dignitaries, was accompanied by music from the Band of the RAF College.

It was followed by a flash of black through the light blue skies as the distinctive black Hawk T1 jets flew in formation over the North Yorkshire airbase for the final time.

He said: “100 Squadron has always delivered whenever it was needed in the most professional manner. The final chapter in the Squadron’s history at RAF Leeming is one you should be very proud of. The role you have played as a first-class aggressive squadron, providing essential support to the UK frontline over the last 25 years cannot be underestimated.

Ceremony to mark the disbandment of 100 Sqn based at RAF Leeming. Air vice-marshal Ian Duguid inspects the parade. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

“The dedication you have shown to the very end epitomises the very best quality of the RAF.”

The Hawk T1s are being taken out of service due to their age but also sees the RAF move to other methods of modern training such as simulator set-ups. Some of the aircraft will transfer to the Red Arrows, who performed a flypast before the disbanding.

The 100 personnel who remained in 100 Squadron – 30 uniformed personnel including aircraft crew and pilots and contracted staff – have been found other roles within the RAF and the base at Leeming will continue to play an important role in operations.

Station Commander Group Captain Gareth Prendergast said it was an emotional moment watching the Hawk T1s return to base for the last time.

The Red Arrows perform a fly past of RAF Leeming before the ceremony to mark the disbanding of 100 Squadron.

He said: “The 100 Squadron is really intertwined with the station, the RAF and the region as well. Over the decades that we have spent together we have a real history. It will be sad to see it go but we have lots of other roles and capacity and I think 100 Squadron will play a part in that.”

“It absolutely was emotional to watch them come back. I think that coming out of lockdown and what is happening more broadly in the world, it brings home how important squadrons like 100 have been.”

History

100 Squadron was formed as a night bomber unit in 1917 and was the last squadron to land from a combat mission before the Armistice was signed in World War I.

Its badge, a skull in front of two bones in saltire was approved by George VI in 1937, was the official version of a motif used by the Squadron on the Western Front in 1917.