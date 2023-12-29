Red Arrows: Yorkshire pilots among team for 60th anniversary display year

When the Red Arrows take to the sky for a 60th season in 2024, two Yorkshire pilots are set to be among the RAF’s Aerobatic Team.

York-born Flight Lieutenant Ollie Suckling joined the Arrows for the first time in the most recent display season, whilst for Flight Lieutenant Patrick Kershaw, from Huddersfield, next year’s diamond anniversary will mark his third year on the team, one of the best aerobatic display squads in the world.

Ollie has had a passion for aircraft since childhood and aged 16, joined the Yorkshire Air Museum as a volunteer, helping to maintain and preserve some legends of aviation. He became part of the RAF in 2007 and has completed multiple tours, including in Afghanistan, as well as working as a flying instructor, teaching future fast-jet pilots the skills required to progress to the frontline.

Patrick joined the RAF a year earlier in 2006 and has taken part in operations over North Africa and the Middle East, as well as carrying out NATO air policing duties in the Baltic region.

The pilots will be headed up in the 2024 season by Squadron Leader Jon Bond. He’s responsible for leading the aerobatic display, running the training programme and choreographing the show. Taking over as Red 1 for the team’s 60th display season, he set to work back in October on creating a nine-aircraft show.

"Nothing for me can simply recreate feeling the warmth of support and excitement from those of all ages and backgrounds who take the time to watch us, whether it be at an airshow, from a rooftop or just simply in the middle of a muddy field in torrential rain during a typically unpredictable UK summer,” he said.

The Red Arrows were formed in 1964, with the first public appearance being staged a year later when 65 shows were performed during the summer. Since then, some 5,000 displays have been carried out in 57 countries, aiming to inspire those watching, showcase the Royal Air Force, aid recruitment to the Armed Forces and support a range of UK interests at home and overseas.

Sqn Ldr Bond said: “The coming season will celebrate the excellence, dedication and pride of all those who have worked for, supported or just simply enjoyed watching the Red Arrows over the last six decades. I can remember first watching the team as a five-year-old little boy with my father at our local airfield and being just simply in awe of the world class precision, dynamic formation shapes and, of course, the iconic red, white and blue…