Plans to demolish a Wakefield pub dating back to the 1700s to build houses have been given the go-ahead.

Wakefield Council planners approved the scheme to knock down The Reindeer Inn, at Overton, to build four homes.

An application for the housing scheme at the green belt site was put forward last year over concerns the business was ‘not viable’ due to a 60 per cent drop in income since the covid pandemic.

National heritage groups objected to the proposal, claiming it could set a “legal precedent” for similar historic buildings in the district to be lost.

The scheme includes building on land leading down to New Road, part of which is a disused playground. Outbuildings near to the pub are also set to demolished to make way for the new properties.

A planning officer’s report said: “The proposed scheme would not cause substantial harm to the openness of the green belt and therefore the proposal is not inappropriate development. Given the relatively sustainable location of the site in relation to the road network, the location is considered acceptable.”

The pub is thought to have been a coaching inn on the first turnpike between Huddersfield and Wakefield.

It was also used by miners at the former Caphouse Colliery opposite, which is now part of the National Coal Mining Museum. The detached stone building dates back to 1704 but does not have listed status.

An objection by the Georgian Group said the building should be considered a “non-designated heritage asset” due to its “considerable historic value.”

Historic Buildings & Places said the Reindeer Inn is clearly marked on early Ordnance Survey maps of the area.

The group said National Coal Mining Museum documents also note the relationship between the between inn and the Caphouse miners.

The objection said: “The loss of public houses is a national concern, with CAMRA reporting 1,293 pubs permanently closed in 2023 and 194 were demolished. The building is likely to retain much of its 18th century form and materials, despite modernisation and alterations.”

Addressing the concerns, the officer’s report said the development was “acceptable in terms of the setting of adjacent heritage assets.”

It added: “The council has exercised its duty to have special regard to the desirability of preserving the building or its setting.”

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant said: “The existing owners have been in situ for over 17 years, but since the pandemic have seen their income drop some 60%.”

The document said a weekly average of 120 Sunday lunches were sold at the pub before the pandemic but the number had dropped to an average of 27.

It added: “Staff levels have dropped from 11 down to four. Meanwhile, energy prices are now costing £1,200 for January’s electricity and £350 for gas for the same period, with the possibility that they may rise even further in future.

“This has caused (the owners) to explore other avenues for them, which has led to this proposal.”

The report said the area was well served by other pubs, including the Black Swan, at Overton, and the Albion House Club, at Middlestown.

The council received 19 objections from residents, with five in support.

A resident opposed to the plan said: “Heritage is extremely important to the sense of community. Problems arise from the removal of historical sites.

“Would you demolish Bath or York and replace with high rise flats? We need our history for coherent communities.”