Remains of Roman villa and kilns found during archaeological dig in Yorkshire village

The remains of a Roman villa and rare kilns dating back 2,000 years were uncovered during the dig at Farm Lane, Fitzwilliam. The exciting discovery was made as archaeologists carried out the project as land was being prepared for a social housing development in the former coal mining village. David Fowles, Wakefield Council’s housing growth manager, revealed details of the discovery to councillors as he gave a report on social housing provision in the district.

Mr Fowles told members of the regeneration, employment and skills overview and scrutiny committee: “We thought we were never going to find anything but a supermarket trolley. It turns out there were 16 Roman kilns there, the remains of what looks like a villa and what looks like an old medieval flour processing plant. It is absolutely brilliant.”

Committee chair Isabel Owen asked: “No dinosaurs then?”

: Remains of Roman villa and kilns found during archaeological dig in Wakefield village

Mr Fowles replied: “No dinosaurs. But what was interesting was that a lot of the people there really enjoyed seeing what was happening. They are not going to enjoy the fact that it is going to get built on. The last thing that connected them to anything was the pit, which has gone. But they have found now that, actually, Fitzwilliam had far more importance 2,000 years ago.

“A lot of people liked the idea that there was a far more permanent connection to the past. The archaeologists invited the children onto site. It was really good. It was some of the best bits of work I have done, ever.”

The team working at the site previously described the finds at Fitzwilliam as “exciting”. The important work could help unlock fresh insights into the lives of people living in the area up to 2,000 years ago. The dig was carried out by the West Yorkshire Joint Services’ Archaeological Services, backed by Wakefield Council. Archaeologists hope that the discovery of the rare kilns could help further understanding of what life was like in the area in centuries gone by.

Clare Elliott, service director for economic growth and skills at Wakefield Council, said at the time of the discovery in April last year: “Evidence that flagons were being produced here – large pots were also discovered at this time – demonstrate the work people were undertaking in this area.”

There have been a number of other important archaeological finds in recent years in the Wakefield district. In 2017, developers in Pontefract were shocked to discover more than 30 Roman skeletons, alongside pottery, jewellery and building remains, while working on new houses. The skeletons, which are believed to date from around 200AD, were described as a “unique” find.

In the same year, a Wakefield mother searching for a missing bolt from a garden strimmer was shocked to discover 17 silver-bronze Roman coins, believed to date back to between 335AD and 402AD. In 2005, contractors in Ferrybridge stumbled across a 2,400-year-old chariot burial site while working on an upgrade of the A1. Subsequent work on the Iron Age remains led researchers to believe it may have been the burial site of one of Britain’s ancient tribal leaders.