Renoir: Painting by leading Impressionist artist to go on sale for £500,000 in Yorkshire

A painting by a leading Impressionist artist is to go on sale in Harrogate this weekend valued at a cool £500,000.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Interest is expected to be high in the still life painted by Renoir goes when it comes up for sale at The Pavilions of Harrogate, Decorative, Antiques & Art Fair.

Painted by Pierre-Auguste Renoir circa 1903-1905, Coing et Grenade sur un Linge is an oil on canvas still life which will shortly be included in the online catalogue raisonné of the work of the artist being prepared by the Wildenstein Plattner Institute in New York.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The painting of fruit will be offered for sale by art specialists Haynes Fine Art.

Tony and Nick Haynes from art specialists Haynes Fine Art at with 'Pommes, Coing et Grenade sur un Linge' by Pierre-Auguste Renoir (1841-1919) and signed by the artist, this oil on canvas is a still life painted circa 1903-05. Which is on sale for £500,000 at The Pavilions of Harrogate, Decorative, Antiques & Art Fair. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Famed for his sensual nudes and charming scenes of pretty women, there was more to Renoir than pleasure and portraiture, as the still life highlights.

In total, 50 specialist dealers from across the UK will take part in the art fair at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate which runs until Sunday, February 9.

Held in two sumptuous rooms of the Pavilions of Harrogate venue, the fair will offer something to suit all tastes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Included will be decorative to period furniture, 19th & 20th century jewellery, silver and ceramics to fine paintings, copper and brass, bronze Art Deco statuary, period rugs, fine glass, impressive mirrors, medical and scientific instruments, antiquarian maps and prints; Chinese and Japanese collector’s items and much more.