Restoration of 'iconic' Whitby Old Town Hall set to be approved by councillors

Councillors are set to vote on the restoration of Whitby’s Grade-II listed Old Town Hall as part of a plan to bring it back into public use.

If approved by councillors, the Old Town Hall will be used as a museum, gallery, community meeting space and retail area. Members of the Scarborough and Whitby area planning committee will be asked to approve the plan to undertake internal and external refurbishments.

A report prepared for the committee’s upcoming meeting on Thursday, July 13, proposes a wide range of refurbishments inside the Old Town Hall as well as in the market place. North Yorkshire Council has said that if approved, work will start later this year and would be completed by March 2025.

The plans seek to renovate the first floor and attic rooms – which have not been occupied or used since 2017 – as an art gallery and studio for resident artists. A kitchenette, heating, and a bathroom would also be added in addition to proposed window repairs.

Old Town Hall in Whitby

The market square outside the Old Town Hall, which is still regularly used as an outdoor market, is also set to receive upgrades in the form of level paving to improve accessibility for people with reduced mobility.

During the consultation process, Historic England expressed its support for the proposal to “sensitively increase” the use of the “small but very iconic landmark”. However, four letters of objection were received from members of the public, with only one letter sent in favour.

One of those objecting to the scheme raised concerns that “the levelled area will harm the Market Square for which there is no overwhelming need”, whilst another stated that “the building should be repaired and otherwise left alone”, adding that “the new space will be too small [to be] of any meaningful use”.

The letter sent in favour of the change of use of the building states that “keeping the building for community use is essential”.

Whilst some of the representations mentioned the possibility of a café as part of the development, Coun Linda Wild, a Whitby town councillor and a member of the Whitby Town Deal Board said “that is not the case and never has been”.

The scheme received a Towns Fund contribution of £1m but earlier this year council officers revealed that there is a “circa £500,000 shortfall within the scheme”. North Yorkshire Council has confirmed that “match-funding still needs to be secured for the glazed element of the scheme” which will be sought if planning permission is granted.

A report by the planning authority concludes that “as a proposal to develop an existing community use, to enhance the town’s tourism offer and as a plan for a town centre use” the scheme is recommended for approval subject to conditions.

