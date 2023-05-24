Retro Harrogate: Amazing photos show what life was like in the Yorkshire spa town in the early 20th century
From Second World War preparations to relaxing treatments at The Royal Baths, we have taken a look in our archives at some memorable moments in Yorkshire spa town Harrogate 80 to 100 years ago.
Harrogate is a tourist attraction and popular venues include its spa waters and parks including Valley Gardens and Brimham Rocks.
For three years in a row between 2013 and 2015, the town was voted as the ‘happiest place to live’ in Britain.
Harrogate spa water consists of iron, sulphur and salt and it became known as ‘The English Spa’ in the Georgian era when its waters were discovered in the 16th century. Chalybeate waters which contain iron were a popular health treatment in the 17th and 18th centurues.
During the Second World War, Harrogate’s large hotels accommodated government offices who evacuated from London, which led the way for the town to become a commercial, conference and exhibition centre.
Page 1 of 3