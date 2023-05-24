From Second World War preparations to relaxing treatments at The Royal Baths, we have taken a look in our archives at some memorable moments in Yorkshire spa town Harrogate 80 to 100 years ago.

Harrogate is a tourist attraction and popular venues include its spa waters and parks including Valley Gardens and Brimham Rocks.

For three years in a row between 2013 and 2015, the town was voted as the ‘happiest place to live’ in Britain.

Harrogate spa water consists of iron, sulphur and salt and it became known as ‘The English Spa’ in the Georgian era when its waters were discovered in the 16th century. Chalybeate waters which contain iron were a popular health treatment in the 17th and 18th centurues.

During the Second World War, Harrogate’s large hotels accommodated government offices who evacuated from London, which led the way for the town to become a commercial, conference and exhibition centre.

1 . Daily Mail Round Britain Air Race crash One of the competitors in the Daily Mail Round Britain Air Race crashed into a field in Harrogate in July 1911. There were no fatalities. Photo: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

2 . Alternative medicine A patient recuperating in the spa town of Harrogate is wired up to an electric machine used for the cure of frostbite and rheumatism in 1910. Photo: W. G. Phillips / Getty Images

3 . The Hotel Majestic A view of the hotel in 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

4 . Station Square Station Square with the monument and gardens in 1913. Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

