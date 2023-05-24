All Sections
Retro Harrogate: Amazing photos show what life was like in the Yorkshire spa town in the early 20th century

From Second World War preparations to relaxing treatments at The Royal Baths, we have taken a look in our archives at some memorable moments in Yorkshire spa town Harrogate 80 to 100 years ago.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 24th May 2023, 11:42 BST

Harrogate is a tourist attraction and popular venues include its spa waters and parks including Valley Gardens and Brimham Rocks.

For three years in a row between 2013 and 2015, the town was voted as the ‘happiest place to live’ in Britain.

Harrogate spa water consists of iron, sulphur and salt and it became known as ‘The English Spa’ in the Georgian era when its waters were discovered in the 16th century. Chalybeate waters which contain iron were a popular health treatment in the 17th and 18th centurues.

During the Second World War, Harrogate’s large hotels accommodated government offices who evacuated from London, which led the way for the town to become a commercial, conference and exhibition centre.

One of the competitors in the Daily Mail Round Britain Air Race crashed into a field in Harrogate in July 1911. There were no fatalities.

1. Daily Mail Round Britain Air Race crash

One of the competitors in the Daily Mail Round Britain Air Race crashed into a field in Harrogate in July 1911. There were no fatalities. Photo: Topical Press Agency / Getty Images

A patient recuperating in the spa town of Harrogate is wired up to an electric machine used for the cure of frostbite and rheumatism in 1910.

2. Alternative medicine

A patient recuperating in the spa town of Harrogate is wired up to an electric machine used for the cure of frostbite and rheumatism in 1910. Photo: W. G. Phillips / Getty Images

A view of the hotel in 1910.

3. The Hotel Majestic

A view of the hotel in 1910. Photo: London Stereoscopic Company / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Station Square with the monument and gardens in 1913.

4. Station Square

Station Square with the monument and gardens in 1913. Photo: Alfred Hind Robinson / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

