From sea anglers fishing, holidaymakers enjoying the sun at the Spa or a donkey race, a lot was happening at the beaches in Scarborough up to 123 years ago.

Since the early 20th century, children, adults and pets have been enjoying the glorious views of the Scarborough seaside.

The seaside town has a population of 61, 749 and is considered the largest town on the Yorkshire Coast and fourth largest settlement in the region.

Scarborough has fishing and service industries, including a growing digital and creative economy, as well as being a hotspot tourism location.

The town is thought to date back to the 10th century and likely founded by Thorgils Skarthi, a Viking raider.

Here are some amazing early 20th century historic photos that show people enjoying the seaside.

1 . Band playing at the Spa Holiday crowds listen to the band playing in the bandstand at the Spa, Scarborough circa 1913. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Scarborough beach View of the beach at Scarborough circa 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Punch and Judy puppet show Crowds gather to watch a Punch and Judy puppet show on the beach at Scarborough in June 1908. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Morning dip A group of female bathers go for an early morning dip in the sea at Scarborough circa 1911. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images Photo Sales