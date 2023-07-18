All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Retro Scarborough: 19 amazing historic photos dating back to the early 20th century show people enjoying the beach along the Yorkshire Coast town

From sea anglers fishing, holidaymakers enjoying the sun at the Spa or a donkey race, a lot was happening at the beaches in Scarborough up to 123 years ago.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 18th Jul 2023, 13:56 BST

Since the early 20th century, children, adults and pets have been enjoying the glorious views of the Scarborough seaside.

The seaside town has a population of 61, 749 and is considered the largest town on the Yorkshire Coast and fourth largest settlement in the region.

Scarborough has fishing and service industries, including a growing digital and creative economy, as well as being a hotspot tourism location.

The town is thought to date back to the 10th century and likely founded by Thorgils Skarthi, a Viking raider.

Here are some amazing early 20th century historic photos that show people enjoying the seaside.

Holiday crowds listen to the band playing in the bandstand at the Spa, Scarborough circa 1913.

1. Band playing at the Spa

Holiday crowds listen to the band playing in the bandstand at the Spa, Scarborough circa 1913. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales
View of the beach at Scarborough circa 1900.

2. Scarborough beach

View of the beach at Scarborough circa 1900. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Crowds gather to watch a Punch and Judy puppet show on the beach at Scarborough in June 1908.

3. Punch and Judy puppet show

Crowds gather to watch a Punch and Judy puppet show on the beach at Scarborough in June 1908. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales
A group of female bathers go for an early morning dip in the sea at Scarborough circa 1911.

4. Morning dip

A group of female bathers go for an early morning dip in the sea at Scarborough circa 1911. Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Yorkshire CoastScarboroughViking