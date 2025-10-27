Richard Oastler Statue: The Yorkshire statue which pays homage to ‘the Factory King’

On the edge of Bradford’s shopping centre, a normally quiet city square is dominated by the statue of Richard Oastler, known by the sobriquet of ‘the Factory King’.
Bradford town profile
By Roger Ratcliffe
Published 27th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT

Born in Leeds in 1789 Oastler attended the Moravian school at Fulneck near Pudsey.

He was articled as an architect but abandoned it to be a commission agent dealing in oils and dry-saltery then a land steward.

During this time he became well known as an advocate of abolishing slavery in the West Indies, and also undertook charitable work to help the destitute of Leeds.

Richard Oastler Statue. Picture: Roger Ratcliffeplaceholder image
Richard Oastler Statue. Picture: Roger Ratcliffe

In 1830 he met a Bradford industrialist who described the harsh conditions under which children were forced to work in mills and factories.

Although the Factory Act of 1802 was intended to improve the lives of workers it had been unenforced.

Oastler immediately dispatched a letter to the Leeds Mercury, forerunner of the Yorkshire Post, writing: “The miserable inhabitants of a Yorkshire town are this very moment existing in a state of slavery, more horrid than the victims of that hellish system of ‘colonial slavery’.”

Readers responded saying they were perturbed to learn of working conditions for children in the textile industries of the West Riding, and thus began Oastler’s campaign.

After fierce resistance from mill owners the landmark Factory Act of 1833 prohibited children under nine from working, limited the hours for children aged 9-13 to eight, and those aged 13-18 to 12 hours.

Some schooling was made mandatory and factory inspectors were employed to ensure the new law was followed.

In 1847 a further Factory Act (known as the Ten Hours Act) limited the work of woman and anyone under 18 to 10 hours per day.

Oastler died in Harrogate in 1861.

The bronze statue showing him with two factory children was unveiled in 1869.

