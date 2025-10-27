Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born in Leeds in 1789 Oastler attended the Moravian school at Fulneck near Pudsey.

He was articled as an architect but abandoned it to be a commission agent dealing in oils and dry-saltery then a land steward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During this time he became well known as an advocate of abolishing slavery in the West Indies, and also undertook charitable work to help the destitute of Leeds.

Richard Oastler Statue. Picture: Roger Ratcliffe

In 1830 he met a Bradford industrialist who described the harsh conditions under which children were forced to work in mills and factories.

Although the Factory Act of 1802 was intended to improve the lives of workers it had been unenforced.

Oastler immediately dispatched a letter to the Leeds Mercury, forerunner of the Yorkshire Post, writing: “The miserable inhabitants of a Yorkshire town are this very moment existing in a state of slavery, more horrid than the victims of that hellish system of ‘colonial slavery’.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Readers responded saying they were perturbed to learn of working conditions for children in the textile industries of the West Riding, and thus began Oastler’s campaign.

After fierce resistance from mill owners the landmark Factory Act of 1833 prohibited children under nine from working, limited the hours for children aged 9-13 to eight, and those aged 13-18 to 12 hours.

Some schooling was made mandatory and factory inspectors were employed to ensure the new law was followed.

In 1847 a further Factory Act (known as the Ten Hours Act) limited the work of woman and anyone under 18 to 10 hours per day.

Oastler died in Harrogate in 1861.