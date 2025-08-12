Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the Norman Conquest, Christian communities on the continent set out to seek new locations with enough natural resources for them to be self sufficient while devoting themselves to a spiritual life.

A party of 12 monks from Clairevaulx Abbey at Ville-sous-la-Ferté in north-central France settled in a wooded dale on the western fringes of what would later become known as the North York Moors.

The land was drained by the River Rye, then spelt “Rie”, and they combined the river’s name with that of their parent abbey in France to call their community Rievaulx.

Rievaulx Abbey

The first abbey was timber-built but within a decade today’s stone structure began to emerge and would be the centre of a 650-strong monastery devoted to prayer, work and learning.

The most prominent part of the Rievaulx ruin is the three-storey church begun in the late 1140s and enlarged in the 1220s to accommodate a shrine dedicated to Aelred, a writer and biblical scholar revered as Rievaulx’s greatest abbot.

A contemporary chronicler described the abbey as one of the most magnificent Cistercian churches in Europe.

Monastic life came to an end on 3rd December 1538 when agents of Henry VIII arrived bearing a royal decree that Rievaulx, its wealth and land holdings now belonged to the king.

But by then the community had shrunk to just 23 monks.

The land was sold to one of Henry’s courtiers, who gave the roof lead and bells to the king and dismantled much of the abbey for building stone.

A later owner, Thomas Duncombe II, landscaped the estate and created the now-famous Rievaulx Terrace to provide a spectacular view over the ruins.