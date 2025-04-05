Visitors to Ripon will be able to take a ride on the Big Sky Wheel until April 27, which is situated on the south side of the historic Market Square in the centre of the city.

The wheel will be open daily from today (Apr 5) until April 27 from 11am to 7pm. Tickets cost £5 for people under 1.4m and £7 for those taller than 1.4m.

The huge structure stands above the obelisk situated in the city, giving unobstructed views of all of the historic buildings in the city, and the stunning Yorkshire countryside beyond.

A statement from the organisers said: “There are no advanced bookings available so just turn up and enjoy the historic sights of Ripon as you have never seen them before!

"Bring friends and family and see the amazing views from this fantastic attraction. With the Ripon Big Sky Wheel set to stand higher than the obelisk expect to be able to see over the whole of Ripon and beyond.

“We very much hope that this new addition for the 2025 Easter holidays will draw in visitors from a large catchment area, increasing dwell time and spend whilst encouraging them to discover all of Ripon’s wonderful businesses.”

