Ripon Cathedral Annex: Controversial plans withdrawn to allow 'proper conversations'

Contentious bids to build a new annex for Ripon Cathedral have been put on pause once more as multi-million pound plans are suddenly withdrawn.

The proposals, which in the past have thrust both the city and cathedral into the national spotlight, have long sparked a weighty debate.

Now the Very Reverend John Dobson, Dean of Ripon, has confirmed the planning application is to be withdrawn by the cathedral's Chapter.

The debate has been difficult on everyone, he said, and time is needed now to come up with a "constructive" solution.

An Artist's impression of the site.

With Ripon City Council (RCC) opposing the plans in December, he added, it does leave questions over its wider ambitions - and long held intentions - for a Cathedral Quarter.

But amid wider warnings over the financial sustainability of some cathedrals across England, he added, nothing can be "taken for granted".

"With this in mind, we remain steadfast in our commitment to the vision for Ripon Cathedral," he stressed.

And, speaking to The Yorkshire Post, he added: "In a sense it is a pause. It's not about stopping. As a project, the aspiration is still there.

"Ripon wants to be a Cathedral City, not just a city with a cathedral in it. The concept of a cathedral quarter is central to this. We are working in a context now where we are not sure if anybody else is taking that seriously or not.

"This is a sincere, genuine attempt to move it forward," he added. "If Ripon wants to be, and the region wants Ripon to be, a Cathedral City - then we do need to move it forward."

Original plans would have seen an annex with song school and refectory, aimed at bringing facilities into the 21st century - and with much-needed public loos for the cathedral.

The site would be on public land known as Minster Gardens. But plans would see the loss of more than a dozen trees and debate has turned toxic at times - particularly on social media.

Previously, the project was paused to look at practical solutions and, in October, an olive branch was offered in attempts to break the deadlock.

This plan would have seen a change to the building's shape, to save a heritage beech tree, but divisions only deepened in December as Ripon City Council (RCC) vetoed the move.

Now, the Dean has said, plans must be paused. He was "saddened", but all parties needed assurances over a clear vision.

North Yorkshire Council, as a new authority, he added, has never had the chance to set out its own ambitions for the city without plans being active. And with councillors in Ripon voting against the plans, added the Dean, it has had an impact.

"We have spent a bit of time reflecting on that council meeting," he said. "It leaves us with questions. Where really are we in aspirations to be a city with a proper Cathedral Quarter?

"We need to just have a proper conversation about the vision. Our hope is that by doing that, we can move forward more quickly."

Ripon Cathedral has seen significant growth in the past decade, with rising numbers of worshippers, visitors and pilgrims. It has also grown in popularity as a concert and events venue, but does not have the facilities to support this, the Chapter maintains.

The new annex, easing the storage burden on a building which has been in continuous use for 1,350 years, could also protect its very fabric for future generations, they said.

Previous sums have suggested the project could cost around £8m, and with inflation this is now expected to be significantly more. All costs have been covered by fundraising and donations, the cathedral has stressed.

"We are very grateful to all our supporters," added the Dean. "Don't lose heart. This is not about stopping this, it's about helping it move forward.