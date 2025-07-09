Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This administrative and jurisdictional territory was known as the Ripon Liberty.

At its head was the Archbishop of York, a feudal power said to have been granted to the holder of that title by King Athelstan, who ruled from 924 AD until his death in 939.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appointed a high steward and justices of the peace to hold local quarter sessions.

Ripon Liberty Courthouse. COPYRIGHT: Roger Ratcliffe

In 1831, the parishes and townships which came under the jurisdiction of the Ripon Liberty included most of the city of Ripon plus Felixkirk, Sutton-under-Whitestonecliffe, Kilburn, Nidd with Killinghall and Martin-cum-Moxby.

At Michaelmas 1830, the medieval Quarter Sessions courthouse was replaced with the building seen today near Ripon Cathedral.

It stands in the grounds of what was once the Archbishop of York’s summer palace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 1836, this feudal right of the Archbishop was abolished and the power to appoint justices was given to the crown, a process completed by the 1888 Local Government Act which merged “every liberty and franchise of a county” into the surrounding administrative area.

However, Quarter Sessions continued at the courthouse until 1953, after which it served as a magistrates court until 1998.