Ripon Liberty Courthouse: The former courthouse in the grounds of the Archbishop of York’s summer palace

From pre-1066 times until the late 19th century, Ripon had its own independent system for maintaining law and order within the historic North and West Ridings of Yorkshire.
By Roger Ratcliffe
Published 9th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST

This administrative and jurisdictional territory was known as the Ripon Liberty.

At its head was the Archbishop of York, a feudal power said to have been granted to the holder of that title by King Athelstan, who ruled from 924 AD until his death in 939.

He appointed a high steward and justices of the peace to hold local quarter sessions.

Ripon Liberty Courthouse. COPYRIGHT: Roger Ratcliffeplaceholder image
Ripon Liberty Courthouse. COPYRIGHT: Roger Ratcliffe

In 1831, the parishes and townships which came under the jurisdiction of the Ripon Liberty included most of the city of Ripon plus Felixkirk, Sutton-under-Whitestonecliffe, Kilburn, Nidd with Killinghall and Martin-cum-Moxby.

At Michaelmas 1830, the medieval Quarter Sessions courthouse was replaced with the building seen today near Ripon Cathedral.

It stands in the grounds of what was once the Archbishop of York’s summer palace.

In 1836, this feudal right of the Archbishop was abolished and the power to appoint justices was given to the crown, a process completed by the 1888 Local Government Act which merged “every liberty and franchise of a county” into the surrounding administrative area.

However, Quarter Sessions continued at the courthouse until 1953, after which it served as a magistrates court until 1998.

Today the building is a beautifully preserved courthouse museum with many of its original Georgian features intact.

