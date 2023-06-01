All Sections
RNLI Humber lifeboat station to leave Spurn Point after more than 200 years of rescues

The RNLI’s historic Humber lifeboat station will be relocated from Spurn Point, where it was established in 1810.
Grace Newton
By Grace Newton
Published 1st Jun 2023, 13:50 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 13:50 BST

The charity confirmed to the Holderness & Hornsea Gazette that the service has had to move to Grimsby due to issues with infrastructure surrounding the launch jetty at Spurn.

The Humber crew is the only one in the country that is staffed full-time. The lifeboatmen and their families even lived in cottages on the peninsula until 2012.

Grimsby is already an established satellite base that was used when weather conditions at Spurn were poor.

Humber Lifeboat Station at Spurn PointHumber Lifeboat Station at Spurn Point
A structural inspection in February revealed defects to the jetty. The RNLI added that it was not the best use of public donations to fund coverage of a remote site suffering from coastal erosion.

Spurn Point’s lifeboat station actually predates the formation of the RNLI. The crews were at first funded by Hull Trinity House, with the RNLI taking over in 1911.

Humber Lifeboat Station at Spurn PointHumber Lifeboat Station at Spurn Point
Spurn Point, Humber, 23rd November 1964. The crew and families of the Spurn Point Lifeboat. A bleak outlook at Spurn Point one of the loneliest spots in Yorkshire, where the lifeboat crew and their families live in a windswept isolation that provides a stern test of their mettle as they maintain their vigil at the mouth of the Humber.Spurn Point, Humber, 23rd November 1964. The crew and families of the Spurn Point Lifeboat. A bleak outlook at Spurn Point one of the loneliest spots in Yorkshire, where the lifeboat crew and their families live in a windswept isolation that provides a stern test of their mettle as they maintain their vigil at the mouth of the Humber.
