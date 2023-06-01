RNLI Humber lifeboat station to leave Spurn Point after more than 200 years of rescues

The RNLI’s historic Humber lifeboat station will be relocated from Spurn Point, where it was established in 1810.

The charity confirmed to the Holderness & Hornsea Gazette that the service has had to move to Grimsby due to issues with infrastructure surrounding the launch jetty at Spurn.

The Humber crew is the only one in the country that is staffed full-time. The lifeboatmen and their families even lived in cottages on the peninsula until 2012.

Grimsby is already an established satellite base that was used when weather conditions at Spurn were poor.

Humber Lifeboat Station at Spurn Point

A structural inspection in February revealed defects to the jetty. The RNLI added that it was not the best use of public donations to fund coverage of a remote site suffering from coastal erosion.

Spurn Point’s lifeboat station actually predates the formation of the RNLI. The crews were at first funded by Hull Trinity House, with the RNLI taking over in 1911.

