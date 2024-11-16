Royal Electric Theatre, Mexborough: Plan to convert historic former Yorkshire theatre into apartments
Plans were submitted to Doncaster Council last month to convert the former Royal Electric Theatre on Bank Street into 10 apartments.
The key unlisted building was originally built in the mid-19th Century as a police station before becoming a theatre in the early 20th Century.
It has since been home to businesses including a cinema and casino, most recently operating as a Chinese restaurant before becoming vacant.
If approved, new plans will see the site converted into one and two-bedroom apartments with an area of communal open space.
Minor alterations to the building will take place such as the installation of new doors and windows and reconfiguration of its frontage.
It will remain without parking, with residents expected to use public transport or cycle due to its town centre location.
