A regiment's colours remain its most precious possession, cherished through history as a symbol of honour and pride.

As a new flag was presented to the Guards Training Company at Catterick, the Duke of Edinburgh told troops to "walk taller" under its banner.

From the newest recruit, just four days into training, to those set to graduate in coming weeks, he spoke of his brother the King's honour at their service and dedication.

Addressing trainee guardsmen gathered at the Infantry Training Centre (ITC), Prince Edward praised their "professionalism, skill and courage".

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh visited Helles Barracks, ITC Catterick, Catterick Garrison, North Yorkshire. The home of The Infantry Training Centre where he presented the Guards Training Company with their new Company Colour. Pictured HRH The Duke of Edinburgh chatting with a member of the Scots Guards Pipe Band whilst on Parade Square during the ceremony. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 23rd January 2025.

The colour, he said, was the "embodiment" of military traditions, and a symbol of His Majesty the King's trust in every single soldier present.

"Thank you, one and all, for choosing to join the British Army and to serve your King and country," he said.

Of the standard itself, he added: "There is a great deal of history, tradition and ceremony. When you march off with it the first time, enjoy that history. Walk a few inches taller."

Guardsmen have been training at Catterick since 1993. It was King Charles himself, then as the Prince of Wales, who last presented new colours to the Company in 2003.

Pictured Members of Scots Guards Pipe Band arriving on the parade square ahead of the ceremony. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 23rd January 2025.

The Duke of Edinburgh, as Colonel of the Scots Guards and the London Guards, was met with a parade of over 200 trainee guardsmen across five platoons; Grenadier Guards, Coldstream Guards, Scots, Irish and Welsh Guards, supported by pipes and drummers from 1st Battalion Scots Guard.

He was greeted first by dignitaries including General Officer Commanding for the London District, Major General James Bowder. Then, to great ceremony, the old standard was marched off and a new colour brought on, in the same shades of blue and red.

After, he met with select trainees, taking time to greet each one individually and to ask how they were settling in. Some, on Aisne platoon, were just four days into training.

Keenan Theophilus, aged 30 and from St Lucia, is one of the newest recruits.

The Duke of Edinburgh presents The new Company Colour on the Parade Square to the Ensign of The Colour during the ceremony. Picture: James Hardisty. Date: 23rd January 2025.

Connor Cooley-Balfour, aged 19 and from Nottinghamshire, said it was "incredible" to be a part of such a parade for the first time.

And Ryan Daw, 18 and from Cardiff, who has just completed his own Duke of Edinburgh award at Harrogate's Army Foundation College (AFC).

Troops had been nervous, he said, but the Prince put them all at ease. It felt good, he added, to march as one: "I like that feeling, of a parade."

To Lance Corporal Davie McClellan, of the Scots Guard, a regiment's colours are at its very heart. The flag would once have been defended to the very last man in battle.

"It means everything," he said. "You would die for your colour, to protect it."

And to Captain Charles Bashall, it represented a symbol of all.

"With our job, we are lucky enough to come across members of the Royal family quite often," he added. "For these trainees, to have already done a parade in front of the Duke of Edinburgh, it's incredibly special for them."