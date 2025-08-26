Saltburn Pier: The stunning Yorkshire pier which is the last of its kind in the region

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 100 such structures were built in the UK, most of them now gone.

Of the six constructed on the Yorkshire coast only that at Saltburn-by-the Sea is still standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The purpose of the piers evolved to include theatres, amusement arcades, fairground rides, refreshments saloons and open-air entertainment, and no visit to those resorts which had them was complete without strolling along became known as the pleasure pier.

Saltburn Pier

The earliest appeared at Ryde on the Isle of Wight in 1814.

It wasn’t until 1869 that Scarborough acquired Yorkshire’s first pleasure pier, built not on today’s more popular South Bay but adorning the quieter North Bay.

In those days, Yorkshire’s coastline extended northwards to the River Tees, and other piers became features of the county’s resorts at Coatham, Redcar and Saltburn.

South of Bridlington the resorts of Hornsea and Withernsea also had piers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These fragile wood and iron structures were always going to be vulnerable to the sometimes ferocious North Sea weather.

As a result, those at Coatham, Hornsea and Withernsea didn’t see out the Victorian age, and Scarborough’s was wrecked by a January storm in 1905.

After years of being repaired, Redcar’s pier was finally demolished in 1981.

Saltburn pier is 1500ft long and 20ft wide, and when it opened the landing stage saw regular pleasure cruises up and down the coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A storm caused significant damage in 1873, but despite periodic closures and financial problems a funicular tram conveying passengers up and down a 120ft cliff was added.