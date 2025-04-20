Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A great example for everyone to reflect on times past is Sandal Castle at Wakefield.

William de Warenne, 2nd Earl of Surrey (1081-1138) received the Manor of Wakefield in 1106 and the first earthwork castle was built c. 1120. A timber castle was occupied c. 1130.

A start on a stone castle probably occurred c.1180 and by c.1240 major construction work was underway whilst the site was owned by John de Warenne, 7th Earl.

The ruins of Sandal Castle, Wakefield. Picture James Hardisty.

The stone castle included a keep, curtain wall and other buildings. The keep was circular with four towers, each four storeys high; two of them formed a gatehouse.

Sandal Castle was besieged and captured by Thomas, Earl of Lancaster in 1317 but on his execution in March 1322, the property was returned to the Warenne family in 1326.

During 1347, the legitimate male line of the Warenne family passed away and the castle reverted to the Crown. Edward III (1312-1377) granted Sandal to his fifth son Edmund who in 1347 was only six.

For the next few years, the family seems to have spent little time at Sandal, leaving it to the management of constables or stewards.

Sandal Castle Wakefield archaeological dig 26 June 1972

Edmund was made Duke of York in 1385 as a reward for supporting his nephew Richard II of England.

From Edmund, the castle passed to his son Edward, then the latter's nephew Richard Plantagenet, 3rd Duke of York.

In 1460, Richard went out to meet a division of the Lancastrian army commanded by Lord Clifford.

The Duke was defeated with an estimated loss of 2,000, with himself and his son, the Earl of Rutland – a boy aged 12 or 13 – being amongst those slain.

Sandal Castle as a picnic and recreation area. Peter Tuffrey collection

Richard’s body was taken to Queen Margaret of Anjou, who ordered his head to be cut off and fixed on one of the gates of York.

Sandal Castle subsequently became a residence of Richard, Duke of Gloucester, afterwards Richard III.

On the Wakefield Historical Society website it is mentioned that there was a short period of renewed life in the castle when he set up a permanent household there: ‘A new tower was added to the keep protecting a well, and a new bakehouse and brewhouse were built.’

Shakespeare’s play Henry VI, part 3, is believed to have been written in 1591 and Act 1, Scene 2 is set in Sandal Castle.

Sandal Castle Wakefield archaeological dig 26 June 1972

It is a fictionalised version of history where Richard Plantagenet's sons urge him to take the crown before news is brought of the approach of Queen Margaret's Lancastrian army. Later, a similarly fictionalised scene, depicts the death of Richard, Duke of York.

Sandal Castle was also used for the accommodation of troops raised in and about Wakefield when the Earls of Westmorland and Northumberland were in arms about 1600.

During the Civil War, the castle was held for the King by Colonel Bonivant, and bravely defended. But the battle of Marston Moor led to the reduction of a number of the northern strongholds, and Sandal Castle surrendered in October, 1645, to Colonel Overton.

However, honourable terms were granted as it was said: ‘the Governor, Colonel Bonivant, with twelve officers, being allowed to march out with their swords and to carry with them each a suit of clothes’.

Around 1646, Sandal Castle was, by order of Parliament, dismantled.

Following some intermediate ownerships, Sandal came into the possession of the Beaumonts of Whitely Hall. In 1663, Thomas Beaumont sold ‘his park at Sandal with rights, &c, parcel of the possessions of the Duchess of Lancaster, and a demolished and ruinous building called Sandal Castle…’

The moat at Sandal Castle. Peter Tuffrey collection

Ownership of the castle passed to the Nevile family of Chevet during 1638 and in 1753 to the Pilkington family. On July 6 1887, a report said that on Wednesday night July 6, 1887, William Norwood, agent for Sir Lionel Pilkington, of Chevet Park made an announcement.

It was stated that Sir Lionel proposed to give to the Sandal Local Board, as a Jubilee gift, the ruins of the ancient castle at Sandal and the grounds adjacent ‘thereto as a public park and recreation ground for the residents in the Local Board’s district.’

However, there were conditions. A peppercorn rent had to be paid, the grounds had to be properly fenced, and the place ‘so used as not to be a nuisance’. Consequently, negotiations rumbled on for a while.

Excavations at Sandal Castle were carried out by local historian J.W. Walker from July until October 1893, and drawings were made by a Mr Childe.

In a lecture, a year later, Walker said that the whole of the castle foundations were exposed during the dig and Mr Childe was able to make a complete plan of the castle as it stood prior to demolition. Later, some of Walker’s statements about his findings were challenged.

An article from April 20, 1912 said that Wakefield Corporation had acquired Sandal Castle and its grounds on lease for a period of 21 years.

They wanted to buy the place outright, but Sir Thomas Pilkington, Bart, of Chevet Park, could not sell it because he was only tenant for life. The City Council had to run the area under many restrictions.

No bands of music were to be allowed to play there on Sundays, and no public meetings for the discussion of political, religious, trade, or social questions ‘or other matters of controversy’ were to be allowed.

But the grounds could be used for educational purposes connected with the history and times of the old castle, or for the purposes of a public park and ‘reasonable recreational enjoyment.’

During the ensuing years, the castle was a popular visitor attraction. In May 1924, the Halifax Antiquarian Society visited.

A guide read a paper describing the castle and showed where certain portions would have been, previous to demolition.

An attempt in 1946 to save Sandal Castle from the ravages of young hooligans was having some success. Wakefield Historical Society was urging the Wakefield City Council to make inquiries for its purchase.

On April 27, 1949, a plea for the preservation by the Office of Works of the ruins of Sandal Castle as an ancient monument was made by the Mayor of Wakefield (Councillor W.J. Luxford).

He was speaking at the silver jubilee dinner of the Wakefield Historical Society at Wakefield Town Hall and said: ‘The Castle should not be allowed to go on being destroyed in the way it has been in the past… If there were any foundations left, they should be opened out.’

But, in March 1951, the Ministry of Works told Wakefield Council that they were not prepared at that time to spend any money on the remains of Sandal Castle.

By 1954, the Castle was owned by Wakefield Corporation. Then, in 1964, according to Lawrence Butler, with the formation of a Sandle Castle Joint Excavation Committee, a new phase of work began.

This was a partnership between Wakefield Corporation, Wakefield Historical Society and the University of Leeds.

Butler adds: ‘What started as an exploratory work for adult education, training gradually assumed the proportions of a complete and thorough excavation to the highest standards possible. At its height more than a hundred volunteer diggers were involved daily with a full range of supervisors and supporting staff giving their time freely and unstintingly.’

The work continued until 1973 when the last bulldozers moved away and the grounds were landscaped. Objects from the excavation were soon displayed at Wakefield Museum together with photographs, documents and reconstruction models.

The published results of this excavation have been widely acclaimed and commanded widespread attention.

Sandal Castle continues to play an important role in the community today and its staff provide a wide range of learning activities for children of all ages.

Further reading: Lawrence Butler Sandal Castle Wakefield The History and Archaeology of a Medieval Castle (1991).