Scaleber Force waterfalls above Settle majestic after heavy rain - Picture Post

The heavy rain that Yorkshire suffered in recent days was unlikely to be a welcome sight for most.

For visitors to the Scaleber Force waterfalls above Settle, however, the benefits of these downpours were there to see in majestic form.

The beautiful feature was in full flow as The Yorkshire Post’s photographer made the trip to what is perhaps one of the region’s lesser-known gems. This could change, though, as holidaymakers continue to stick close to home for their breaks amid travel restrictions and safety concerns.

Scaeber Force above Settle in full flow after the recent heavy rain. Picture: Bruce Rollinson. Technical details: Nikon D6, 17-35mm Nikkor Lens, 1 sec @f8, 100 iso.

Scaleber Force is a 40ft waterfall cascading over limestone cliffs that tourists may miss in their keenness to visit the more famous Janet’s Foss, Aysgarth Falls and Hardraw Scar in the Dales.

It is bedded within Scaleber Wood, a Woodland Trust-managed site full of crags and gorges, and has a claim to be one of the most atmospheric waterfalls in the area. The falls flow into deep and clear pools of water which rest in an elevated position above Settle.

It can be visited using several local walking routes, including the Settle Loop.

They can be found where Stockdale Beck flows beneath Scaleber Bridge before the plunge down into the woods.

Another waterfall, Catrigg Force, is nearby and is signposted on the Settle Caves and Waterfalls route.

Settle itself is a popular destination for people wanting to take in the charms of the Yorkshire Dales.

Attractions include eye-catching businesses such as the Ye Olde Naked Man Cafe and its Victorian Music Hall, which in normal times offers a programme of drama, comedy and music, which are supplemented by community events, workshops and indoor markets.

Another major draw, of course, is the 72-mile Settle-Carlisle railway line, which allows train travellers to bask in the beauty of the Ribblehead Viaduct in the Yorkshire Dales, and move into the Eden Valley and Appleby, through to Cumbria’s own ‘capital’.