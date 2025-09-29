Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scampston Hall, home to the descendants and wider family of one of William the Conqueror‘s knights since the 17th Century, has been remodelled over the years.

Now, for the first time ever, it is opening its doors to the public for new Upstairs, Downstairs tours.

There's the finery of the first floor floors, with grand art and designs, against the scullery and cellar and hidden quarters downstairs.

Craig Farnon, House Manager and Butler. Picture: James Hardisty.

Craig Farnon is house manager and butler of the North Yorkshire home.

"This is slightly different to our normal house tours," he said.

"There's a brief tour of the main stately rooms on the ground floor, and then we go downstairs to the cellar.

"The main state rooms are very well furnished with antique furniture and a large selection of porcelain and artworks," he added.

Craig Farnon, House Manager and Butler, in the Washing Room at the hall. Picture: James Hardisty.

"Then to give the feel of the downstairs, where the staff were based back in the day.

"There's very little light, so we get the feel of a definitely different way of life, living downstairs, than what would be upstairs."

The Scampston estate was first bought by the St Quintin family towards the end of the 17th Century.

The first St Quintin to have landed from France on England's shores had been Herbert, knight to William the Conqueror.

In the years that followed the family was to take on more land, acquiring the manor at Scampston late in the 17th century.

The first house is believed to have been built around 1700, later remodelled to designs by Thomas Leverton.

It has remained in the family ever since, home today to Christopher and Miranda Legard and lovingly and carefully restored. It remains a family home.

Upstairs, countless books line the walls of the south library in all its finery. There are portraits and paintings and grand family photographs.

Downstairs, it is a different story. Now these hidden details, the bustle and business of a life of service, are to be shared in never-before-seen tours.

There's the bell turret, in what would have been the butler's pantry back in the day. Here, the walls are lined with bells to summon a staff member to service.

There's a water room, to empty the chamber pots, store rooms and exhibitions.

With the new tours, open Wednesdays to Fridays through September and October, say organisers, there is the rare chance to step back in time.

It gives a glimpse, they add, into the daily lives of both the family and staff who kept the house running in years gone by.