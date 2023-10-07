Glittering winter illuminations are to light up a Yorkshire seaside resort under an ancient concept to be revived after hundreds of years.

Scarborough Fair, once drawing merchants from as far as the Ottoman Empire, is the new name for the coastal town's three-year cultural vision. And under its first event, it's now been revealed, an incredible light festival is to light up some of Scarborough's best-loved and most famous settings.

The hope is to drive the area's reputation as a year-round destination, boosting arts, culture and jobs, while bringing in visitors through a traditionally quieter time for tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And to Scarborough Fair director Julian Caddy, Scarborough Lights is going to be quite something to see.

An artwork called Under The Garden which will be on show as part of the Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park for the Scarborough Lights festival. (Photo credit: Koros Design.)

"This a great opportunity to showcase the place, while bringing the whole world in," he said. "It will, hopefully, engender a pride of place. And make us aware of the places and spaces we live and work around but we don't necessarily appreciate the way we always should.

"We all know how great Yorkshire is," he added. "It's quite far, for some people. This is giving them a really good reason to come, and at a time when they wouldn't normally, outside of the tourism season."

The light festival is to launch mid November and will run until Christmas. This isn't "Santa and baubles", insisted Mr Caddy, but winter showpieces to shine a light on treasured gems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 15 events and artworks, mostly free and at 13 venues, with installations at the town's Rotunda Museum, library, train station, glorious Scarborough Spa, town hall and harbour. A drone display is also to light up Scarborough Castle on Saturday, November 18, while a Winter Lights Trail at Peasholm Park will run throughout the length of the festival.

Scarborough. Picture: Charlotte Graham.

And in a dramatic installation, called The Fading Light of Ruins, Flemish artist Peter Snijder shines a light on St Mary's Church's long history as it dates back to the 12th century. This last piece will be a world premiere, and Mr Caddy said this light festival is to be an "international quality" event.

Scarborough Fair, funded with £1.2m from the Government's Towns Fund, is a year-round programme of arts, heritage, music and sports events expected to run until 2026.

Coun Simon Myers, North Yorkshire Council's executive member for arts and culture, said the festival marked a "milestone" in bringing a greater breadth of arts and cultural events to the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of the benefits it might bring, economically, socially and to communities, he said it was the authority's ambition to bring better jobs and improve opportunities. The launch of such a major programme, he added, was a "clear indication" of its commitment to this.

An artwork called Lilies which will be on show as part of the Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park for the Scarborough Lights festival. (Photo credit: Koros Design.)

And to Mr Caddy, such impact is what matters. Festivals must always be "useful", he said: "There's no point in parachuting in a festival, it must be something people identify with and can say 'this is our festival' with great pride.