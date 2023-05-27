New tourism plan for North Yorkshire to boost 'year-round' visitor economy

A new tourism strategy for England’s largest county could prove an "immense" opportunity, regional leaders have said, bringing a boost to valuable visitor economies.

Plans are now being drawn up to promote year-round activities in North Yorkshire, capitalising on the county's dark skies reputation and exhilarating pursuits such as surfing. This plan - a first for the county as a whole - will also aim to tackle long-standing issues affecting the sector from wage growth to skills shortages and transport challenges.

Now, with draft plans set to be finalised next month before bids to form a new tourism body, leaders say it could support the sector while drawing more visitors to the region.

Coun Carl Les, North Yorkshire Council's leader, said: “This will not only support the industry and the tens of thousands of jobs it provides, but it will also help attract new enterprise and more visitors for the opportunity to enjoy locations in North Yorkshire that are already known across the world.”

Scarborough Castle towers over the bay as a group of students from the University of York Surf Society visited Scarborough to enjoy the surfing. Image: James Hardisty

With a new North Yorkshire Council formed last month, the opportunities for the wider area are "immense", he added: "The visitor economy has long been one of the drivers of North Yorkshire’s overall economy, and we recognise the importance which the industry has in supporting thousands of businesses across the county."

Across Yorkshire, following the demise of the failed Welcome to Yorkshire, a replacement wider tourism body is now described as a 'partnership' between authorities, working together to promote the wider region a nd build on progress at a local level.

Proposals are being drawn up for Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEPs), the Government's new name for tourism boards, across five areas in Yorkshire.

In North Yorkshire, tourism is worth £1.5bn a year in spend from domestic visitors, accounting for 11 per cent of the overall economy, and employing some 41,200 workers.

The draft plan, to be submitted in September, will investigate ways of addressing skills shortages and low wages, the authority outlined, while tourism officers hope to work with key partners to improve transport links such as bus and rail services.

One key aspect is to help attract an increasingly diverse range of visitors, supporting sectors of industry such as in adrenalin-fuelled outdoors pursuits and family-friendly activities. There are also ambitions to capitalise on recognised Dark Skies Reserve status for both the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks, drawing in visitors in traditionally quieter months, and to Scarborough Fair's first ever Winter Lights Festival.

To the North Yorkshire Water Park, near Scarborough, it is "good to hear" that there will be a particular focus on promoting outdoor activities, with g eneral manager Gareth Davies believing this could be a particular area for tourism growth.

