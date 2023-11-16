Scarborough Lights: Illumination festival lights up Yorkshire's seaside resort
This is Scarborough Lights, like never before, and it brings a glorious trail of art - in luminous hues - to Yorkshire's coast while helping to drive winter tourism.
Light installations are now to be on display at Scarborough Library, the train station, Rotunda Museum, Scarborough Spa, the Town Hall and the harbour. And those involved have spoken of their pride.
For two signature artworks by the Budapest-based Koros Design Studio this is their UK premiere, recreating flowers in Peasholm Park. Design artist, Péter Koros, said he was "thrilled" at the project, and in particular to have an installation at Peasholm Park.
“I am aware of just how well-loved the park is by both residents and visitors to Scarborough, and the Winter Lights Trail is a wonderful centrepiece to the festival," he said. “What is now on show in the town is testament to all the hard work that has been undertaken by all those involved in organising in the festival, and I hope that it will become a mainstay for Scarborough for years to come.”
Artist Peter Snijder, whose work The Fading Light of Ruins celebrates the history of St Mary's Church through November, said it was a privilege to take part.
“I truly hope that both mine and all the other artists’ work inspires people who visit the festival," he said.
The Scarborough Lights festival is the first event as part of the Scarborough Fair cultural initiative, funded under £1.2m from the Government's Towns Fund programme.
The fair, which was last held in the 18th century, is being revived as a year-round programme of arts, heritage, music and sports events and is expected to run until 2026.
Scarborough Lights sees 15 events and light artworks, with 10 of them free to view. Then showpiece events such as a sold-out drone display at Scarborough Castle on Saturday.
North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for culture, Coun Simon Myers, said he hoped the festival would prove of value to communities, while also bringing in more visitors.
“There will hopefully be longer-term benefits for the town, both economically and socially," he said. "As part of Scarborough Fair’s programme of events, bringing job opportunities, supporting local businesses and enhancing people’s pride in the place where they live.”
Director Julian Caddy, meanwhile, said the district was fortunate to attract such "superb" international talent.
“We’re confident that this year’s event will create a stir not only with the local community and visitors to the coast over November and December, but also secure Scarborough Lights as an event on the national calendar of illumination festivals,” he added.