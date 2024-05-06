Scarborough last year secured long-term funding under the Government's levelling up agenda to revive its retail sector and better protect its future.

Now, as a consultation opens over the 10-year project, people are asked to have their say. Town board chairman, David Kerfoot, said: “This is the public’s chance to make a difference in Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is more than just a one-time consultation - it's an invitation to be part of a decade-long journey of transformation.

A panoramic view of Scarborough. The town is among 55 locations across the UK to benefit from a £1.1 billion investment as part of the Government’s levelling up agenda.

“People’s ongoing involvement will ensure that Scarborough not only thrives today but continues to flourish for future generations.”

Scarborough has a vivid history as Britain's first seaside resort, drawing huge crowds of wealthy Victorians to bathe in its spa town waters.

It was also here that the first 'bathing machines' for women were invented, pulled across the sands as great horse-drawn sheds on wheels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a resort for the wealthy and the well-at-heel, but in the intervening decades this rich glaze of Victorian grandeur has been found to have somewhat.

Scarborough Town Centre pic Richard Ponter

Debate in recent months has centred around regeneration, turning heated at times when it comes to the town's reputation.

Among plans which have drawn fire is an £11m bid to transform Scarborough's historic West Pier, replacing facilities which are "no longer fit-for-purpose" and creating a space for modern kiosks, offices, events, and a "high quality" seafood restaurant. Plans have been submitted.

Now, some £20m has been secured under an initiative called the Long-Term Plan for Towns, part of the Government's levelling up agenda. In total 55 towns are set to see a share of the £1.1bn investment, pledged for towns that have been "previously overlooked" and often "taken for granted".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For Scarborough, this will go to enhancing safety and security, North Yorkshire Council has said, reviving the town's retail sector and preserving its famous heritage.

Transport and connectivity also feature, as major issues which have long shaped debate.

Now, people are being urged to have their say on how to shape plans as a consultation is formally launched called Let's Talk Scarborough.

It will run for four weeks and close on Monday, June 3. It covers an area from Eastfield and Cayton to the south of the main town and up to Newby and Scalby in the north. The project is led by the Scarborough Town Board, supported by North Yorkshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NYC's executive member for open to business, Coun Derek Bastiman, said: “We're at a crucial moment in shaping the future of Scarborough, and the input of residents and businesses in Scarborough is vital.“With a £20m grant from the Government's Long-Term Plan for Towns, we have a unique opportunity to improve Scarborough in ways that reflect our aspirations and address our needs.