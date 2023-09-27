Plans for the regeneration of Scarborough’s West Pier to benefit the town’s fishing industry have been unveiled.

North Yorkshire Council are about to submit a planning application for the £11million government-funded project to improve facilities for the shellfish trawler fleet and draw more visitors to seafood restaurants and shops near the working harbour.

Old, ‘not fit for purpose’ buildings for fishing companies will be replaced with modern premises and historic buildings will be restored at the port, now the second-biggest in Europe for the lobster trade.

The revamp will include a new high-end fish restaurant, an outdoor events space, seafood kiosks, parking, public toilets and improved offices and warehousing for trawler owners.

West Pier, Scarborough is used by the town's fishing fleet but has become dated

Coun Derek Bastiman said: “The West Pier project is one of the key cornerstones of the regeneration of Scarborough. It will respect Scarborough’s heritage as a working harbour while also breathing new life into that area of the seafront for the benefit of the fishing industry.

“We want to ensure that as many voices as possible are heard and that is why we have launched this consultation and I encourage everyone to take part.

“Your views on this once-in-a-generation opportunity are extremely valuable before the planning authority considers the proposals.”

A number of revisions have already been made across the proposed life of the project so far in response to feedback from tenants and users.

An artist's impression of how the visitor-friendly West Pier will look

This includes an increase in the number of car parking spaces proposed from 60 to 80 and working with local people to champion the pier’s heritage, including a memorial to those who have lost their lives at sea.

One of the businesses that will be directly impacted by the revitalisation of the West Pier is TG Wood, a fish merchant that has traded since 1970. It is now run by Shaun Wood, who took over from his father. He said: “It’s a fishermen’s pier and the proposals will mean it is still a fishermen’s pier but will also safeguard it for the future.

“We need to ensure there is something to pass onto the next generation and by diversifying and offering a reason for people to use the West Pier we are ensuring that will happen.

“The buildings here are very rundown and we cannot keep living in the past. This will enhance the area and futureproof the pier.”

Mr Wood’s son, Jack, now runs Cod & Lobster on the West Pier, a fishmongers that will get new, harbour-side premises under the investment plans, and crab and lobster tanks to allow them to sell wholesale.

The 26-year-old said: “It is about prioritising the fishermen, giving them new facilities, better facilities and bring the pier into the 21st century. The scheme will give entrepreneurial fisherman the chance to take advantage of potential new opportunities and seek a higher price for their catch.

“Currently, the West Pier is not fit for use and even the look of it just does not appeal and it is not attractive to getting people onto here, either as customers or to work. This scheme is our best chance of securing the West Pier’s future for everyone.”

