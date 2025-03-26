Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But hundreds of miles away from that graveyard in Handsworth, grateful residents of a French town have created a memorial to him, far away from the city where his family lived.

While his name may not be well known here in Yorkshire, he is viewed as a hero in the town of Bruneval for his bravery in a raid by paratroopers on nearby radar stations on the Normandy coast in 1942.

The Boys Own style manoeuvre is credited with changing the course of the conflict by giving the Allies vital air supremacy. And now a bench featuring a plaque in his name was unveiled in Gerald’s memory.

Gerald Strachan during his time in the army

Gerald was injured by three bullets during the heroic raid by 200 parachutists – but still fought on and managed to return home.

Originally from Scotland, he had joined the army in 1927, and rose to the rank of sergeant major in the Black Watch, a famous Scottish regiment, going on to train as a paratrooper.

Whilst taking part in the Bruneval raid, he was injured on the beaches as the troops left after the mission.

He was shot three times in his stomach but bravely continued to help clear the beach of enemy troops and organise the embarkment of British troops onto boats.

The plaque and the bench in memory of Gerald Strachan is unveiled in France

He went on to serve in North Africa, Italy and Arnhem, before being taken prisoner by the Germans.

In 1940, he had met Corporal Ivy Leversidge who was the cook at a depot in in Darley Dale, Derbyshire. And he was in the area again after the Bruneval raid, when he was sent to Hardwick Hall to train new recruits.

A year later he married Ivy in Chesterfield, before they set up home together in Sheffield, having two children together, and settling in Darnall.

Gerald remained in the army after the Second World War ended. But, sadly, he died in Wharncliffe Hospital in July 1948, having suffered stomach pains while on leave at home. He was aged just 41. Ivy lived to 91, only passing away in 2004.

Gerald was buried at St Joseph’s Church cemetery in Handsworth. An inquest report in local newspaper The Star cited the coroner as saying his death was related to his war wounds.

French local historian Nicolas Bucourt, from Bruneval, is a member of a local group set up to remember the veterans of the raid.

He says they wanted a bench to be a tribute to a soldier who had died of wounds suffered in the raid near their village – the 83rd anniversary of which was last month.

He says: “Our Bruneval Raid veterans remembrance group made a brass plate for the memorial bench to remember his sacrifice and make known his story.