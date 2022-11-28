He was the Leeds based Victorian botanist who – due to his blindness – was able to identify plants with his tongue.

And now John Grimshaw Wilkinson is back in the spotlight as precious plants frozen in time went on display at a special event at Leeds City Museum.

Wilkinson lived in Burley and spent his youth as a painter and grocer, but at the age of 22 he was struck with neuralgia which lead to sight loss.

Then deciding to take up the study of plants, he quickly gained a reputation as an authority in the city.

John Grimshaw Wilkinson

Discovering he could identify common trees by touch alone during a stroll in his local park, he trained himself to recognise hundreds of plants, mostly with his tongue, which he called his “microscope.”

He went on advise the Corporation of Leeds about which trees to plant in the city’s parks and was also awarded an honorary degree in 1915 from the University of Leeds.

Wilkinson collected and carefully pressed an incredible array of individual leaves and shrubs in books and on specialised herbarium sheets – which are still in the care of the museum some 85 years after his death.

Audience development officer Sara Merritt led the event on Thursday night, where examples of Wilkinson’s botany were explored, along with those of other botanists with a link to the city including Irene Manton, a former professor at the University of Leeds, and Ida Roper.

Part of the JG Wilkinson collection

The event formed part of the Museum Lates series which also featured a look at worker’s protest ballads on loan from the British Library, performed to original music by Leeds-based folk musicians, a quiz, a chance to meet curators and drinks from Horsforth Brewery.

Ms Merritt said: “Our herbarium is made up of specimens collected by some remarkably diligent and amazing people, whose dedication has helped capture not only beautiful examples of so many different plants, but actual moments in time.

“The collection spans more than 200 years, and it’s so well preserved that we have a record of how Leeds has changed over that time- we can even see pollution data that’s been locked into the plants.

“Displaying pressed plants is incredibly difficult- they’re dry and extremely fragile so it’s very rare that we’re able to get them out.”

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s executive member for economy, culture and education, said: “The world class Leeds Museums and Galleries collection is such a source of pride for the city, and it’s been made possible by those whose dedication and passion have ensured the city’s rich history and heritage has been preserved so comprehensively.

