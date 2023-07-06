Section of historic Yorkshire railway line to be removed over traffic safety fears

A section of an historic rail line which serves as a reminder of Wakefield’s celebrated mining heritage is set to be removed.

Part of the old ‘Nagger Line’ which runs across Lime Pit Lane, in Stanley, is to to dug up over road safety fears. The track was part of a network of tramways dating back to the late 1700s that were used to transport coal from the many mines in the area.

Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for highways, said the line is to be removed as its deteriorating condition is creating a traffic hazard. Residents have expressed concerns on social media over the loss of the much-loved piece of local history

Coun Morley, councillor for Stanley and Outwood East ward, said it is hoped the some of the line can still be retained. The council had the lines independently assessed by civil engineers after receiving complaints of damage to passing cars. A report says the lines are twisted and badly damaged, causing them to move and lift parts of the road.

Coun Morley said: “The lines are well over a hundred years old and part of our history. People don’t want to see them go but keeping them in the road is no longer an option for safety reasons. We are looking at retaining them on both sides of the road on the pavement.”

Coun Morley said the council will also consider moving the tracks to a nearby field and putting up a storyboard as a reminder of their historical significance.

He added: “I fully appreciate their importance to people in the local community. If anybody else has any suggestions, comments or questions then I’m quite happy to put them to the council. I have always wanted to make them a feature of this area so future generations understand the history of the Nagger Line.”

The tracks recall the days when Stanley was a thriving mining community. Coal was carried from the Victoria Colliery at Lofthouse Gate to the Aire and Calder Navigation, at Stanley Ferry, on tramways, still known locally as the Nagger Line, after the horses which pulled the trucks. To get the coal to the canals, waggonways and railways criss-crossed the countryside.

Wakefield district has one of the highest percentages of disused railway lines per square mile in the country. A waggonway opened in 1798 from Lake Lock near Stanley. The lines allowed anyone to haul their animal-drawn waggons along the rails down to the canal.