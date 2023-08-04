Travelodge has listed its five famous British streets visitors ‘must see’ this summer - and one of them is in Yorkshire.

From haunted mediaeval streets that are rich in history to trendy streets known worldwide for their designer shops and upscale views, these five famous streets in Britain are some of the most popular if you are visiting this summer.

These streets have inspired some of the world’s best-selling literature, been the location for religious wars and continue to attract famous celebrities.

First and second on the list are Oxford Street, London and Royal Mile, Edinburgh respectively. Oxford has more than 300 shops stretching for a mile and is bordered by trendy Soho and affluent Mayfair. Royal Mile runs through the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, which is steeped in history; at one end you will find the hilltop Edinburgh Castle and at the other the home of Scottish royalty Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Shambles in York. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

Third on the list is one of Yorkshire’s oldest streets, Shambles in York, said to have been established in the mediaeval times with some shops dating as far back as the 14th century.

The street is believed to be the inspiration behind Diagon Alley in Harry Potter; some shops celebrate it’s alleged Harry Potter roots such as The Shop That Must Not Be Named and the Potions Cauldron.

This is considered to be one of the best-preserved mediaeval streets in Europe; a narrow, cobbled thoroughfare with overhanging buildings. The road was constructed to preserve meat that was once served from open windows, out of direct sunlight. In modern times, the charming cafes that line the street offer modern dining experiences.