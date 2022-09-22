Sharing the tricks and tools of ancient printmakers' art with autumn fair in York

Now, creatives from across Yorkshire are to gather in York to share their own styles for the Printmakers Autumn Print Fair.

This weekend's fair in the city will feature hundreds of prints, as well as giving visitors a chance to meet the makers handcrafting designs.

Some use old etching techniques, lithography or the latest innovations in 3D and laser technologies.

Printmake Russell Hughes gets ready for the York Printmakers Autumn Print Fair, held at York Cemetary. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Then collagraph, monotype, solar plate, woodblock, and stencilling.

There is a talent and skill to artistic creation, honed in practice and patience and in ideas.

Now the work of printmakers, from art students to professionals who exhibit widely, is to be shared with the public in a fair which is free to attend.

This is an event brought together by York Printmakers, as a group of independent artists in the city who are keen to share more widely their own opportunities and ideas.

Jane Dignum lino printing at her home studio

Emily Harvey started the group back in 2015, with nine printmakers sat around a pub table.

She said: "One of the things I love about the group is the unconventional streak; we like to experiment with new methods and ideas.

"Printing plates made from eggshells and prints developed using GPS tracking are just some of our recent adventures.

"Sharing these innovations helps to keep our work lively and relevant.”

Printmake Russell Hughes gets ready for the York Printmakers Autumn Print Fair, held at York Cemetary. 16 th September 2022. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

Members of the group usually work independently, from home studios to kitchen tables, but come together for monthly meetings to solve shared problems and to practice new techniques.

Under lockdown, they launched a postcard sized print challenge, and many of these are to feature in the fair.

To printmaker Jo Ruth, one of the "joys" of being part of the group is the variety of experience.

She said: "Some members are expert printmakers, others are just starting out, but we all have a lot to offer and to learn from each other.”

Printmake Russell Hughes gets ready for the York Printmakers Autumn Print Fair, held at York Cemetary. Picture Jonathan Gawthorpe

A range of exhibitions and events showcase members’ skills, with work featured in the past year at such spaces as Ferens in Hull, The Inspired By…Gallery in Danby and the Rheged Centre in Penrith.

Now in its fifth year, the York Printmakers Autumn Fair will be held in the historic chapel and Harriet Room at York Cemetery this Saturday and Sunday.

There will be hundreds of prints on display and for sale, hand-printed and original, as well as smaller scale works and cards, while entry is free to the public to attend.

More than two dozen members of York Printmakers are to take part.