A section of one of Shipley’s oldest buildings could be converted into one bed flats if new plans are approved.

The town’s Conservative Club, also known as Shipley Old Hall, dates back to the 17th Century, and is Grade II listed.

Now the Otley Road hall is the subject of a planning application to change the use of part of the building to residential, and to install new UPVC windows in the centuries old property.

Located near the entrance to Shipley Rail Station, the building was recently sold and the new application to convert the property into residential use has been submitted by Majid Ali.

Shipley Conservative Club

The application says the work will “improve an area that is currently in a derelict and unused state.”

The plans would see a section of the building, including its more modern extension, converted into five one bed flats spread out over two floors.

Render on the more modern extension to the building would be covered with timber cladding.

Timber framed windows/doors would be replaced by UPVC framed double glazed units and composite doorsets.

Five of the 30 parking spaces on the site would be allocated to the flats, including two EV spaces.

The application says: “At present the subject site is vacant and recently purchased by the applicant who would like to carry out refurbishment works including improvements and change of use to part of the property into flats.

“The applicant purchased this site for development purposes including bringing this Grade II Listed Building back into use that is subject to planning and conservation area consent. The site is not currently in use and in need of refurbishment and is considered as being in a prime location for the conversion and development programme that is subject to gaining the relevant permission.

“No external alterations are proposed apart from the replacement of windows and doors that are in urgent need of upgrading due to their deteriorating condition and also to meet the current building regulations.

“The proposed change of use is aimed at preserving and making use of this historic property to provide a positive contribution to the area as a whole. The proposal will provide employment opportunities to support the local economy directly and indirectly.

“The proposal will improve the site area that is currently in a derelict and unused state.”