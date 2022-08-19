Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sir Nigel Gresley has been out of action for the last seven years due to an overhaul. The iconic locomotive No 4498 will run three times a day on October 3, 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12.

Passengers will be able to travel in style with authentic teak carriages, which have been lovingly restored by the LNER Coach Association.

Tickets cost £51 for a return and are free for children. Included in the cost of the ticket is a limited-edition gift bag featuring a ‘Sir Nigel Gresley’ Enamel Badge, NYMR Guidebook and pen as well as some local Lottie Shaw biscuits. A compartment will cost £204 for six people.

The Sir Nigel Gresley locomotive

The locomotive will head from Grosmont to Pickering, leaving at 9.30am, 12.30pm and 3.30pm each day. Upon arrival at Pickering, there will be a 15-minute wait where visitors and passengers can take photos of the locomotive.

Nigel Wilson, chair of the Sir Nigel Gresley Locomotive Trust which owns No. 4498 said: “We are delighted to be visiting the NYMR this autumn and hope passengers will enjoy the exclusive experience of travelling behind the only operational class A4 ‘pacific’."

Chris Price, CEO of NYMR said: “We’ve been so excited to announce this not-to-be-missed experience to witness and enjoy such an iconic piece of railway history. The whole NYMR team is incredibly proud to be able to facilitate this journey and can’t wait to welcome passengers along to the event marking 85 years since the locomotive originally entered service in November 1937.”

Built at Doncaster works, No. 4498 ‘Sir Nigel Gresley’ entered service in 1937 following a naming ceremony at Marylebone station on November 26. It was the 100th Gresley Pacific built by the London and North Eastern Railway. The locomotive was mainly based at London King's Cross, with a spell at Grantham during World War II, and was briefly re-numbered as No. 7 before becoming No. 60007 when the LNER was merged into British Railways.