Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many of these were accommodated in a purpose-built colony of 850 houses.

After the completion of his great mill the manufacturer, politician and philanthropist Sir Titus Salt went on to provide a range of amenities to cater for the wellbeing of his workforce and their families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included wash-houses, bath-houses, a library, reading-room, concert hall, village school, church, park, boathouse, and in 1868 a hospital.

Sir Titus Salts Hospital

Industrial accidents were then still commonplace, and having a hospital nearby allowed injuries to be dealt with promptly.

The hospital also provided medical services to Saltaire residents, with workers paying into a sickness benefit scheme.

Among medical conditions treated at the hospital was one termed woolsorter’s disease, which would later become known as anthrax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the winter of 1873 there was a spate of deaths among those who worked with alpaca and mohair wool and it was thought they had inhaled spores of the bacterium Bacillus anthracis from infected animals.

Controversy raged, however, when one of the hospital's surgeons suggested that the dangers could be mitigated by workers observing strict temperance.

In total the hospital development and a range of 45 almshouses for people no longer able to work cost £25,000 to construct.

The original building was two storeys high and had nine beds and a dispensary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A third floor added in 1909 saw the number of beds increased to 17, while a further enlargement in the 1920s brought the beds total to 30.