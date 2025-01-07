Sorrelsykes Park Hall folly: The unusual Yorkshire folly which resembles a rocket ship
The structure, comprising a large cone, with doorway and blind windows, supported by buttresses, captures the imagination of all who pass by on the way to West Burton.
Once part of a set of four follies, only three remain today.
A chapel with a gothic design, also located near the sizeable Palladian-fronted manor house, was lost in a storm in 1992.
It is believed follies, believed to date back to the first half of the 19th century, on the site, whic also include a standalone arched gateway and a column, were likely crafted to distract from the unsightly remnants of a former lead mine nearby.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.