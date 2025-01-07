The Rocket Shaped Folly perched on a limestone terrace in the grounds of Sorrelsykes Park Hall, Wensleydale. Picture James Hardisty. Date: 3rd December 2024.

The structure, comprising a large cone, with doorway and blind windows, supported by buttresses, captures the imagination of all who pass by on the way to West Burton.

Once part of a set of four follies, only three remain today.

A chapel with a gothic design, also located near the sizeable Palladian-fronted manor house, was lost in a storm in 1992.