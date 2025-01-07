Sorrelsykes Park Hall folly: The unusual Yorkshire folly which resembles a rocket ship

The unusually shaped folly perched on a limestone terrace in the grounds of Sorrelsykes Park Hall, Wensleydale, resembles a rocket-ship possibly landing on the moon.
The Rocket Shaped Folly perched on a limestone terrace in the grounds of Sorrelsykes Park Hall, Wensleydale. Picture James Hardisty. Date: 3rd December 2024.
By James Hardisty
Published 7th Jan 2025, 05:00 GMT

The structure, comprising a large cone, with doorway and blind windows, supported by buttresses, captures the imagination of all who pass by on the way to West Burton.

Once part of a set of four follies, only three remain today.

A chapel with a gothic design, also located near the sizeable Palladian-fronted manor house, was lost in a storm in 1992.

It is believed follies, believed to date back to the first half of the 19th century, on the site, whic also include a standalone arched gateway and a column, were likely crafted to distract from the unsightly remnants of a former lead mine nearby.

