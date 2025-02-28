National Highways have said it is ‘unable to progress’ with £1m funding expected for the South Blockhouse project.

Both the leader of Hull City Council and a local MP have expressed their disappointment. Although the funding was expected, National Highways has pointed out it was never officially allocated.

The South Blockhouse project plans to transform the site of the ancient Hull Castle, built in the 16th Century. The plans seek to celebrate the history of the area, near the Deep, by creating an interactive heritage attraction with both physical and virtual elements.

Physical attractions will include, three large mesh structures representing key sections of the original Blockhouse, as well as brick paving and outlines depicting the footprint of the Blockhouse and original retaining wall of the citadel. An app with corresponding QR codes would provide an augmented reality element to the attraction.

The South Blockhouse, a Scheduled Ancient Monument on the east bank of the River Hull,. Picture Tony Johnson

Councillor Paul Drake-Davis, the council’s Portfolio Holder for Regeneration, has previously said: “The South Blockhouse site has a fascinating past and this new attraction will tell this maritime story for the first time.

The leader of Hull City Council, Coun Mike Ross and MP for Hull East, Karl Turner have both spoken out as National Highways have said they are now ‘unable’ to provide a £1 million allocation of funding for the project.

In a letter written to National Highways, Mr Turner said this news had put the project at “risk”, adding: “The South Blockhouse is a site of immense cultural and historical importance. Its preservation and development as a visitor attraction would provide invaluable insights into our nation’s maritime heritage and fortifications.

"This project is crucial for educating future generations and celebrating Hull’s unique contribution to British history.”

Coun Ross said: “The South Blockhouse is a key part of our local heritage, and we remain committed to the preservation and future of this historically significant site.

“Hull City Council is extremely disappointed by the decision by National Highways. We will continue to explore all possible funding opportunities to ensure the project moves forward, including through on-going conversations with National Highways.

"Our focus remains on protecting and preserving this important site for future generations and promoting it as a cultural and educational resource. The council would like to thank all those who have supported this initiative so far and remain committed to seeing it through to completion.”

Tim Gamon, regional delivery director for National Highways, said: “National Highways is committed to investing in improvements in Hull, such as the A63 Castle Street project which will reduce congestion, and several other projects have been funded in the city during the last few years.