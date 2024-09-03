South Elmsall: The agricultural Yorkshire town which was transformed by coal mining

The area was connected to Yorkshire’s burgeoning railway infrastructure in 1866 when South Elmsall railway station was opened on the West Riding & Grimsby Railway line.

This stretched between Wakefield and Doncaster whilst a branch line ran between Adwick and Stainforth which gave access to Grimsby. To begin with, there was a level crossing over the railway line in South Elmsall. A bridge was built in 1875.

Noted in the small South Elmsall community during the 19th century were stone cottages, a blacksmith’s forge, two cornmills and a maltings. Workpeople included a stone mason, carpenter, cordwainer and a brewer.

South Elmsall with Public Benefit Boot Company store on right. Peter Tuffrey collection

The Hull & Barnsley Railway Co. opened the Moorhouse and South Elmsall station on August 2, 1902. It was situated on the branch line from Wrangbrook to Wath-upon-Dearne. But, this was short lived as closure came on April 6, 1929.

During March 1903, sinking began at South Elmsall’s Frickley colliery, situated about nine miles from Barnsley and a similar distance from Doncaster. It was on the estate of W.W. Warde-Aldam and the work was undertaken by the Carlton Main Colliery Company.

James Addy had formed the company in 1900 following the merger of the Carlton Main Colliery Company and the Grimethorpe Colliery Company Ltd.

On Wednesday, May 24 1905, a fine seam – over seven feet in thickness – was reached at a depth of 661 yards.

South Elmsall Frickley colliery. Peter Tuffrey collection

This was the Barnsley Bed, and construction of the two shafts was carried out simultaneously. On Friday June 16, 1905, about 220 workers engaged at the pit accepted the invitation of Mr and Mrs Warde-Aldam, of Frickley Hall (the coal royalty owners) to dinner, which was served in a large marquee in Frickley Park.

A considerable amount of development followed, changing South Elmsall’s rural appearance forever. Miners seeking work at the colliery came from many parts of the country.

On Monday July 10, 1905, large crowds witnessed the opening of a recreation ground. Both the South Kirkby and South Elmsall bands were present. W.S. Cutts presided and he said the ground was for the benefit of all classes, it was non-sectarian and non-political.

He considered it a fine onward move for South Elmsall, as there was nothing better than a few hours’ recreation for the benefit of one’s health. Mr Cutts then asked Miss Smith, of North Elmsall Hall, to open the ground.

South Elmsall Winterburn store off centre to left. Peter Tuffrey collection

Sam Buck became a prominent local character after arriving in South Elmsall around 1900. He opened a fish shop and was one of the original members of the South Elmsall Fire Brigade.

Later, he became Fire Chief. He was responsible for starting the area’s first market in 1905, opposite the Chequers Inn, but it was eventually moved to another site in 1907-1908.

A post office was established in Lowgate during the mid-19th century though it was transferred to a new site on Barnsley Road in 1908.

Support was given to the local brass band, football and cricket teams through a small levy on miners’ wages.

South Elmsall Chequers Hotel. Peter Tuffrey collection

The frickleyafc website states that Frickley Athletic Football Club, ‘commonly referred to as The Blues, was formed in 1910. It had been active since 1908 as a member of the South Yorkshire League.’

South Elmsall’s new church of St Mary’s was consecrated by the Archbishop of York (Dr Cosmo Gordon Lang) on Wednesday October 12, 1910.

A report said that the temporary structure in Doncaster Road, South Elmsall, was found to be too small, and so the church people decided to have a new building of their own. It was said that Julia Warde-Aldam and a Mr J.J. Addy ‘were good friends’ to the cause.

The church had cost about £5,000, and could seat about 500 people. J. Johnston, of Yeovil, Somerset, was the architect.

In November 1910, a report said that a contract had been secured by a Doncaster firm (Gill & Son) for the erection of a new hospital for the Carlton Main Colliery Company.

This was to the benefit the men at the Frickley colliery. The site, comprising about two acres, was presented by W.W. Warde-Aldam.

The building was designed by E.H. Walker and included two main wards. The hospital was opened by Julia Warde-Aldam on November 14, 1911. It had cost £6,000, the Warde-Aldam family contributing £1,000.

There were ten beds in the male ward and five for females. This was in addition to two small private wards for paying patients. The building was erected in what was known as the cottage style of red brick and stucco, with red tiled roofs.

During May 1911, the South Elmsall Picture Hall (Limited) situated in Moorhouse/South Elmsall was registered as a private company. Kate Taylor in Theatres & Cinemas of the Wakefield District (2007) says the Picture Hall, or Picture House, opened on or about March 11, 1911.

The author adds: ‘The architect, Percy Archibald Hincliffe, was one of the directors…In the early years senior citizens could attend the Sunday matinee free of charge. It closed in around 1967 and was demolished. A supermarket now stands on the site.’

The Chequers Inn dating from the 19th century and owned by John Hinchcliff was described in a February 1911 sale notice as ‘a fully licensed, old established and well-known freehold inn’. It comprised stables, coach houses and loose boxes.

The interior included large smoking room, market room, and five bedrooms. It was sold by John Hinchcliff to Sheffield brewers, Tennant Brothers Ltd. The site was then cleared and a new pub built in 1913.

The formal opening by South Elmsall Primitive Methodists of a new chapel and Sunday schools occurred on Saturday May 25, 1912. The chapel was described as being in the ‘13th and 15th century Gothic design.’

A notice from Bentley & Sons on March 1, 1913 to builders, contractors and others announced that cottage property was in great demand in South Elmsall. Thus, valuable freehold building land and properties were being offered for sale.

Houses were subsequently built in Alpha Terrace (1907), Wesley Street (1910), Park Terrace (1912), and on the Hill estate (from 1921).

Businesses eventually occupying premises in South Elmsall included those of Jackson’s Stores, David Haigh, the Public Benefit Boot Company Ltd, and J.G Winterburn. According to South Elmsall A Family Village Vol. II (1994), J. G. Winterburn was one of South Elmsall’s most prominent and popular traders.

He took photographs of the area but was better known as a caterer. He supplied tobacco to most of the local clubs, and had pottery ‘specially made in the form of cups and saucers, the cups depicting a South Elmsall “coat of arms”, teapots, mugs and milk jugs.’

Winterburn sold out to Hagenbachs in 1942 but still managed the firm. Jackson’s stores, selling a wide range of household goods, boasted in advertisements: ‘The firm with a factory’ and ‘Over 80 other branches.’

The Public Benefit Boot Company was started by William Henry Franklin, in Hull during 1875. Thirty years later, it had evolved into a nationwide network boasting 200 boot stores, several repair shops and four factories.

Sadly, Frickley colliery, which had brought so many changes to South Elmsall throughout the 20th century, closed in November 1993.

By September 2009, the site was earmarked for transformation. Around £7 million was spent on creating a parkland with 70,000 trees, bridleways, footpaths and cycle routes.

The regeneration scheme was funded by the National Coalfields Programme and it was developed and managed by Yorkshire Forward and Wakefield Council.