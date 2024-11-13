Special £2 train fares launched for shoppers going to Christmas Markets in Harrogate and Skipton

Ruby Kitchen
By Ruby Kitchen

Specialist Reporter

Published 13th Nov 2024, 16:45 GMT
A festive special is to see £2 rail fares launched for Christmas shoppers headed to markets in Harrogate or Skipton.

The North Yorkshire towns are both launching Christmas markets on the last weekend of this month, and the special rate will serve on Northern lines.

Tickets must be booked at least three days in advance, and will be at the special rate of £2 each way for the duration of the markets. Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said teams have been working closely with local tourism boards.

“We work closely with tourist boards, local visitor economy partnerships, councils and combined authorities throughout the year to support visitor economies across our network," he said.

