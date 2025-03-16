Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

By the marriage of William, second son of John Copley, of Batley, with Dorothy, daughter and co-heiress of Sir William Fitzwilliam, the Sprotbrough Estate, which had been in the Fitzwilliam family from the time of the Conquest or soon after, descended to the Copleys. In this family, it continued in the male line for six generations.

Sprotbrough Hall was erected by Sir Godfrey Copley, 2nd Baronet (c. 1653-9 April 1709). He was the son of Sir Godfrey Copley (1623-1677) who was created baronet by King Charles II in 1661, and he succeeded to his father's titles and estates in 1678. A year earlier he had immediately followed his father as High Sheriff of Yorkshire.

Built around 1686-90, Sprotbrough Hall sat comfortably amid formal gardens in the Dutch and French style, commanding a wide view of the surrounding idyllic countryside.

Sprotbrough Hall Lodge with residents

Country Life of February 11, 1922 comments on the Hall’s style: ‘The tradition that the house is a copy of a wing of Versailles cannot be corroborated by fact.

No doubt Versailles brought home to [Sir Godfrey Copley’s] mind the grandeur of that style but when he returned from his Grand Tour to his native little country, little more than vague impressions would seem to have remained with him.

These confused with English Carolean tradition, combined to produce Sprotbrough Hall’.

An article from the same journal of May 16, 1925 adds: ‘French taste manifests itself in the ironwork of the gates to the [Sprotbrough Hall] courtyard, but that need not be attributed to any special order of the building owner, as Tijou and other Frenchmen were enriching this country with their genius for fashioning wrought iron.’

Sprotbrough Hall

A theory put forward recently is that the Sprotbrough Rectory is the site of the original Sprotbrough Hall and that the owners had the new Hall built, selling or giving up the old Hall to the church. The latter body then had the building drastically altered in the 1840s, it being too large for a rector.

The new Hall was a spacious mansion built from stone and consisted of a three-storey central block and two wings.

On the first floor, there were 11 principal bed and dressing rooms and the billiard room. The second floor contained 28 bed and dressing rooms and three bathrooms.

The Hall once boasted a fine collection of pictures including the Head of a Jew Rabbi by Rembrandt, Five Beautiful Sea Views by Vandevelde, A Sea Piece by Backhuysen, Christ Praying on the Mount by Raphael, and Lord Strafford and his Secretary by Van Dyck.

Sprotbrough Hall event in 1920 Peter Tuffrey collection

Sir Godfrey Copley found time to pursue his interest in hydrostatics, constructing a magnificent fountain in Sprotbrough Hall’s grounds around 1703.

This followed a visit to the Duke of Devonshire's Chatsworth House where an Emperor Fountain boasted a 290ft jet.

At that time, it was the second highest in the world. Despite engineering difficulties, Sir Godfrey was determined to produce a fountain comparable with that at Chatsworth.

He designed a method of raising the water 150 feet from a low near the River Don to a tank on the flat roof of Sprotbrough Hall.

SIR GODFREY COPLEY Peter Tuffrey collection

He was greatly assisted in the project by George Sorocold, an eminent engineer who was much in demand for building waterworks for a number of UK towns and cities.

Sir Godfrey's hydrostatic improvements around the Sprotbrough estate led to one material comfort being added to the Hall – a bath.

Sir Godfrey Copley died in 1709. He had been MP for Aldborough between 1679 and 1685 and was elected a member of the Royal Society in 1691. Copley was elected MP for Thirsk in 1695, 1698, 1702, 1705 and 1708.

Sir Godfrey’s son was already dead so the Estate descended to Catherine, his only surviving daughter and heir. She was married to Joseph, second son of Sir Walter Moyle of Balke, Cornwall, whose son, Joseph Moyle, on becoming heir to his grandfather took the name of Copley. Thus, continuing the name for some time.

At the outset of the 20th century Sprotbrough estate was under the control of Robert Calverley Alington Bewicke-Copley and his wife Lady Bewicke-Copley who had succeeded to the Sprotbrough Hall estate on the death of her mother in 1892.

She married Robert Bewicke in 1886 and he assumed the additional name of Copley.

Sprotbrough Hall South Yorkshire maypole dancing Peter Tuffrey collection

Between 1900 and 1923, Sprotbrough Hall and grounds saw a number of activities take place. Members of the Doncaster Habitation of the Primrose League often held their annual fete in the Hall grounds.

On Whit Monday 1921, a Grand Fete was held at Sprotbrough Hall between 2.00pm and 9.30pm. There were ‘attractive side-shows, sandwich teas and dancing in the Hall Ballroom’.

In July 1922, there was a meeting of the Don Valley Unionists at the Hall. During the same year, an article said the treasures of the Hall included a set of walnut veneered armchairs, representing a transitional stage between Queen Anne and the Chippendale periods, a Nonesuch chest of inlaid oak and a Chippendale four-post bed.

The Copley’s Sprotbrough reign finally came to an end following a strange sequence of events during the early 1920s. Under the dramatic headline: ‘Death Separates, and Unites Sprotbrough Squire and Lady Die Within Four Days’, a newspaper from June 29, 1923, reported the deaths at the Hall of Brigadier-General Sir Alington Bewicke-Copley, and his wife Lady Bewicke-Copley.

General Bewicke-Copley, it was understood, had been suffering from bronchial trouble for a few days, and attended a Yorkshire cricket match at Sheffield, where he caught a severe cold, and pneumonia rapidly developed.

Her ladyship, who was 67, appears to have contracted the complaint while nursing him.

Earlier in 1921, the Committee of Privileges of the House of Lords upheld the claim to the Barony of Cromwell of Lady Bewicke-Copley. She proved her descent from the first Baron, who was summoned to the Upper Chamber in 1375.

The Barony fell into abeyance on the death in 1454 of the third Lord Cromwell.

As her Ladyship lay dying at Sprotbrough Hall, her family received an intimation that the King had been pleased to revive the Barony in her favour. She died before any official announcement could be made.

Both Sir Alington and Lady Bewicke-Copley had been prominently associated with public life in the West Riding of Yorkshire.

Lady Bewicke-Copley was probably best known for her work on behalf of women’s organisations in Yorkshire. She was particularly active during WWI in organising the women for work of national importance.

The deceased couple’s son Robert Godfrey Wolsely Bewicke-Copley, aged 30, took control of the Hall and estate. But, this was short lived, as the property was subsequently put up for sale to meet heavy death duties, incurred following the death of his parents.

The Hall’s contents were sold in October 1925. One article said the sale of furnishings attracted a large crowd but the prices for individual lots were not particularly high, as some items had been sent to Christies and Sotheby’s.

The remaining portions of the Sprotbrough estate extending to about 1,682 acres was put up for auction on June 3, 1926. There were 31 lots and ‘at low Reserves to wind up the estate.’ It comprised ‘valuable building land with main and quiet road and river frontages, also five capital mixed farms…’

By mid-April 1926, newspapers were reporting the demolition of Sprotbrough Hall was well under way.

Today, the only visible remains of structures, once in the immediate vicinity of the Sprotbrough Hall, include a balustrade facing the river, a stable block (now converted for housing) and stonework once forming part of the engine house feeding water to Sir Godfrey's fountain.