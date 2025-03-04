St George’s Field: The quiet Yorkshire park which has 100,000 bodies buried beneath it
However, the green space - known as St. George’s Field and bounded by a hall of residence, the School of Design, and School of Mechanical Engineering - was originally Leeds General Cemetery, and between 1835 and the 1960s almost 100,000 people were interred there.
A Leeds Civic Trust blue plaque on the small chapel (pictured) states that because of overcrowding in the graveyard at Leeds Parish Church, and concern about body snatching, “the Leeds elite bought £25 shares in the Leeds General Cemetery... where many Leeds worthies lie.”
Only a few clusters of gravestones remain, and the burial registers have been digitised and placed online.
The interments included over 100 casualties from the First and Edmond World Wars and a large number of infants who died in Leeds Maternity Hospital.
Among the notable graves people go to seek out are those of the Leeds artist Atkinson Grimshaw (1836-1893), and Pablo Fanque (1810-1871), believed to have been the first black circus owner in Britain and now immortalised in the lyrics of The Beatles track Being for the Benefit of Mr Kite on the album Sergeant Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
John Lennon is said to have found the name Pablo Fanque on a poster advertising the circus’s appearance in Rochdale.
Having fallen into disuse, by the 1940s the cemetery was overgrown and surrounded by buildings for the expanding University of Leeds.
It eventually acquired the Leeds General Cemetery company and sponsored a Parliamentary Act allowing internments to be discontinued.
By the late 1960s most headstones and memorials had been removed, and the cemetery landscaped to form the park which is seen today.
