On the 29th of December 1812, a wedding took place which produced Britain’s most celebrated literary family.

Maria Branwell, who until then had spent most of her 29 years in Penzance, married the 35-year-old curate of St. Peter’s Church, Hartshead, the Rev. Patrick Brontë.

After both her parents had died, she was invited to join her uncle John Fennell and his wife Jane at their home in Yorkshire.

St Oswald's Church in Guiseley. Pic: Roger Ratcliffe

Once there, she helped her aunt to run the household of a new boarding school near Rawdon.

Her uncle had been appointed headmaster of the school, known today as Woodhouse Grove, and when he required the services of an external classics examiner, he got in touch with old friend Patrick Brontë.

When Patrick visited the school, he met Maria, and was said to have fallen in love at first sight.

Following their marriage, they went to live at Clough House, Hightown, Liversedge. Their first children, Maria and Elizabeth, were born there but would die in childhood.

In 1815, he was made incumbent of the Old Bell Chapel at Thornton, south of Bradford, and the family moved to 72-74 Market Street.

Maria gave birth to Charlotte Brontë there in 1816, son Branwell in 1817, Emily a year later, and Anne Brontë in 1820.

A few months after Anne’s birth, the family moved to the village of Haworth, where Patrick had been appointed perpetual curate of St. Michael and All Angel’s Church.