The coastal village of Staithes has a rich medieval past and played a part during the Second World War - here is its history.

Staithes is nestled between two large headlands or ‘nabs’ and is home to many generations of fisherfolk.

The village has a history of fishing, boat-building, smuggling, piracy, jet and iron-stone and has played a role in the Second World War.

In modern times, it has been a popular tourist destination for years, particularly due to its connection with the filming of the 2017 romantic period drama Phantom Thread which stars Daniel Day-Lewis.

Staithes. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

History of Staithes

The earliest reference to the village was in the Domesday Book of 1086, where it was recorded as part of the manor of Loftus.

There is evidence, however, that suggests that there were settlers, likely Anglo-Saxons, who lived there before this time.

The name ‘Staithes’ can be translated to ‘landing place’ from the Old English word ‘stæð’ and it was during the 16th and 17th centuries that the fishing industry helped it to thrive. Another trade that was popular there was maritime.

During the 1500s, Staithes grew as a significant fishing port and the harbour offered a safe place for fishing boats to land.

The local diet relied heavily on herring catch by the 17th century and became a valuable export commodity. During this time, the village prospered and many cottages and buildings were built and can still be seen today.

Captain James Cook worked as an apprentice for a local grocer, William Sanderson, in Staithes and it was here that he was inspired by the sea.

His journey and life is documented in the Captain Cook and Staithes Museum.

The fishing industry started to take a dip in the 20th century due to overfishing and the introduction of modern fishing methods that worked better with larger ports. Despite these challenges Staithes adapted, diversified and turned the village into a popular tourist destination.

During the Second World War, similar to many other coastal villages, Staithes played a key part in the war; the harbour and surrounding cliffs were purposefully positioned, and the village was involved in coastal defense.