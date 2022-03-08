Stamford Bridge Heritage Society’s pop-up museum to showcase finds from the village’s Roman past

Roman steelyard weights were among some of the finds and will be on show.

The event is part of the society’s ongoing “The Story of Derventio – Revealing Stamford Bridge’s Roman Past” project and will be held between 11am and 4pm at Stamford Bridge Village Hall on Low Catton Road.

The Stamford Bridge Heritage Society will also be joined by displays from Southburn Archaeological Museum, East Riding Archaeological Society, Pocklington Heritage Trust and Sledmere Wagoners, together showing the wealth of the East Riding of Yorkshire’s rich heritage.

The event is generously sponsored by Humber Museums Partnership and Arts Council England.

A Roman pottery head.

Stamford Bridge Heritage Society chairman Brian Birkett said: “This will be a great opportunity to learn about Stamford Bridge’s Roman heritage and see some wonderful artefacts from our past.

“Please come along and meet our archaeologists and experience a piece of Roman life.

“The Roman site of Derventio was one of the largest Roman towns in the area, first discovered in 1976, the Scheduled Ancient Monument stretches for more than two and a half miles. Our finds show a rich and varied landscape of a rural Roman town.”

Go to stamfordbridge.x10host.com/ to find out more about the Stamford Bridge Heritage Society.