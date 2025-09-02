Starbotton Smelt Flue: The little-known Yorkshire ruin which tells a gruesome tale
Activity was at its height in the 18th and 19th centuries, particularly on the moors above Swaledale, Nidderdale and Wharfedale.
In Upper Wharfedale much of the lead was smelted at Birks Mill near Buckden, but when this closed in 1814 the ore from mines in the area was smelted at the Duke of Devonshire’s cupola smelt mill on Grassington Moor.
In 1843, however, the privately owned Starbotton Smelting Company was established and built a smelter behind the village between Buckden and Kettlewell.
It was here that children were employed to clean the flue with often fatal consequences.
The mill was situated next to Cam Gill Beck, which cascades off Buckden Pike, but its flue was cut into the steep daleside and eventually extended to run almost a quarter of a mile uphill to a chimney, the remains of which are pictured.
Being 24 inches square, children were employed to crawl up the flue’s interior and remove poisonous lead oxide which accumulated on its inner walls.
Lead oxide was a valuable bi-product of lead smelting and a key component in glassmaking and paint manufacturing. The course of the flue is still visible but most of it has collapsed.
Local historians say this work explains why so many children are buried in the churchyard at St. Mary’s, Kettlewell, the nearest consecrated ground.
One long-standing resident of the village remembers being shown an overgrown area in the north-west corner where at least eight young boys were buried in unmarked graves.
David Joy, author of a history of Dales lead mining Men of Lead, says the use of children for such work was also the practice at the smelt mill on Grassington Moor.