Steam locomotive narrowly avoids exploding after breakdown during Yorkshire Dales rail tour

British India Line hauling another Dales rail tour in 2021

The locomotive, British India Line, was hauling a Pendle Dalesman rail tour organised by West Coast Railways along the Settle to Carlisle line when it experienced an overheating issue near Bentham Station.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called from Bentham at around 10.17am and the incident log reported: "A crew from Bentham responded to a special service call to assist with providing 1,000 gallons of water to a steam engine which was at risk of explosion. Prior to fire service arrival the train engineer had located a hydrant. No action was taken by the fire service."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Video taken by an observer at the scene appears to show staff dealing with a pipe problem. Another engine then hauled the train from the scene.